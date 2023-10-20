ADVERTISEMENT
4 struggles of having big breasts

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

An endowed woman is admired for her appearance but her struggles are not taken into account.

It's essential to recognize the challenges that often accompany having voluptuous breasts.

While large breasts can be visually appealing, the reality can be far less glorious.

Here are some of the lesser-discussed struggles that women with ample bosoms may face:

1. Finding the perfect bra: The quest for a well-fitting bra can be a daunting task.

It's either too big around the back or lacks the necessary support for the breasts, leading to the frustrating cycle of purchasing bras that don't endure.

2. Back pain: The physical strain of carrying the weight of larger breasts can lead to chronic back pain. This discomfort can be quite significant and persistent.

Sometimes to ease the back pain some ladies exercise and then book massage sessions and those who can afford it book for breast reduction surgery.

3. Heat rashes and sores: Large breasts can trap excess heat and moisture, creating an environment prone to skin irritation and rashes.

With time the rashes can develop into sores that can be painful, uncomfortable, and unpleasant.

4. Button struggles: A notable challenge for individuals with larger breasts is the difficulty in keeping buttons on their chest area fastened.

Wearing a blouse that relies on buttons to stay closed can become a constant source of concern, as these buttons tend to come undone, causing discomfort and sometimes embarrassing moments.

Even when the buttons manage to remain closed, the chest region can still open up, which can affect both comfort and appearance.

There's no known natural way to reduce the size of the breasts but some regular exercise and sticking to a healthy diet can help ease the pain and prevent them from getting bigger.

If you can afford it, consider getting breast reduction surgery, which also helps you to feel better and lightweight.

