5 fun things to do with your friends

Spending time with friends is always a joy, especially when you have exciting activities planned. Whether you are looking for something low-key or an adventure, here are seven fun activities you can do with your friends to strengthen your bond and enjoy each other’s company.

1. Host a game night

Game nights are a fantastic way to bond with friends. You can play board games, card games, or even video games.

Popular choices include Monopoly, Scrabble, and local favourites like Ludo and Ayo. Not only do these games provide fun, but they also stimulate your brain and encourage friendly competition.

2. Plan a beach day

Nigeria boasts beautiful beaches, such as Tarkwa Bay in Lagos and Ibeno Beach in Akwa Ibom. Spend a day soaking up the sun, swimming, and playing beach volleyball. Don’t forget to pack a picnic with your favourite snacks and drinks. A beach day is perfect for relaxation and making unforgettable memories with friends.

3. Explore local markets

Exploring local markets like Balogun Market in Lagos or Kurmi Market in Kano can be an exciting adventure. You can shop for items, enjoy local cuisine, and experience the vibrant culture. This activity not only offers a fun outing but also supports local vendors and artisans.

4. Visit a nature park

Nigeria is home to stunning natural landscapes perfect for hiking. Places like Obudu Mountain Resort and Idanre Hills offer breathtaking views and great trails.

If hiking isn’t your thing, visit a nature park like the Lekki Conservation Centre to enjoy a canopy walk and see wildlife. These activities are great for fitness and appreciating nature.

5. Have a movie marathon

Sometimes, staying in can be just as fun as going out. Choose a theme for your movie marathon—like Nollywood classics, action-packed films, or a series like Marvel movies—and get comfortable with popcorn and drinks. This is a cosy way to relax and enjoy each other’s company.

These seven activities are a variety of ways to have fun, whether you prefer staying indoors, exploring nature, or embarking on new adventures. No matter what you choose, the most important part is enjoying each moment with your friends. So gather your group and start planning your next fun outing.