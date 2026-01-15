Advertisement

WAFCON 2026 Draw: Who the Black Queens could face in Group Stage?

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:06 - 15 January 2026
Black Queens
The draw for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) is set to take place in Rabat, Morocco, on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Ghana’s Black Queens are among the 16 teams that have qualified for the tournament, which will again be hosted in Morocco.

The 2026 WAFCON will also double as the qualification pathway for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Ahead of the draw, Kim Lars Bjorkegren’s squad has been placed in Pot 1, alongside Nigeria, Morocco, and South Africa.

The potential opponents for the Black Queens are as follows:

Pot 2: Zambia, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Algeria

Pot 3: Senegal, Mali, Egypt, Burkina Faso

Pot 4: Cape Verde, Tanzania, Kenya, Malawi

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on March 17, with the final set for April 3.

The Black Queens finished third in last year’s edition, defeating South Africa in the third-place playoff.

Nigeria enters the 2026 tournament as defending champions, having overcome hosts Morocco in the final.

The Bigger Picture

Ghana’s Black Queens set for historic clash against England
Since taking charge, Björkegren has focused on building a squad that combines experience with emerging talent, aiming to make Ghana a consistent contender on the African stage.

Being placed in Pot 1 ahead of the draw underscores the progress the Black Queens have made under his guidance.

It reflects not only past successes, such as their third-place finish in last year’s WAFCON, but also the strategic direction Björkegren is taking, emphasising tactical discipline, resilience, and adaptability against Africa’s best teams.

The 2026 WAFCON also doubles as the qualification pathway for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, raising the stakes for the Black Queens.

