The Painful Sexual Injury: All You Need to Know About Penile Fracture as a Man
Penile fracture is a rare but serious medical condition that many people are unaware of until it happens. Despite the name, it does not involve a broken bone, as the penis contains no bones. Instead, it refers to a tear in the tough fibrous tissue that helps the penis maintain an erection.
Although the topic may feel uncomfortable to discuss, understanding penile fracture is important because delayed treatment can lead to long-term complications
What Is a Penile Fracture?
A penile fracture occurs when the tunica albuginea, the strong elastic tissue surrounding the erectile chambers of the penis, tears during an erection.
When the penis is erect, this tissue becomes thinner and more vulnerable to injury. The injury usually happens suddenly and is often accompanied by immediate pain and loss of erection.
How Does Penile Fracture Happen?
Penile fractures most commonly occur during vigorous sexual activity, especially when the erect penis accidentally bends forcefully. Certain sexual positions that involve less control can increase the risk.
Other causes may include:
Accidental trauma, such as rolling over in bed while erect
Masturbation involving aggressive bending
These injuries are accidental and can happen to anyone.
Common Signs and Symptoms
The symptoms of penile fracture are usually noticeable and alarming. They may include:
1. A sudden popping or cracking sound
2. Immediate and severe pain
3. Rapid loss of erection
4. Swelling and bruising of the penis
5. Deformity or abnormal bending
In some cases, blood may be present in the urine, indicating possible injury to the urethra.
Why Penile Fracture Is a Medical Emergency
Penile fracture requires urgent medical attention. Delaying treatment can lead to complications such as:
Erectile dysfunction
Chronic pain
Penile curvature
Difficulty with sexual activity
Early surgical repair significantly improves recovery outcomes and reduces the risk of long-term damage.
Ignoring the injury or attempting home remedies can worsen the condition.
Breaking the Silence Around Men’s Sexual Health
Fear, embarrassment and stigma often prevent men from seeking immediate help for penile injuries. However, penile fracture is a medical condition not a moral failing or a source of shame.
Open conversations about men’s sexual health can save lives, relationships and long-term wellbeing.
Conclusion
Penile fracture may be rare, but it is serious. Knowing the signs and seeking immediate medical care can make the difference between full recovery and permanent complications. When it comes to sexual health emergencies, acting quickly is always the best decision.
-
-
Lifestyle 01.03.2016Meet the fastest hypercar ever!
-
Lifestyle 16.02.2016Automaker makes "Model S for Kids"
-
Lifestyle 10.11.20152 ways to catch and marry a rich man
-
-
Lifestyle 01.10.2015Check out this super car's first drive
-
-
-