The Painful Sexual Injury: All You Need to Know About Penile Fracture as a Man

Did you hear a sudden pop during sex? Could it be a penile fracture? Learn why urgent medical care is essential

Penile fracture is a rare but serious medical condition that many people are unaware of until it happens. Despite the name, it does not involve a broken bone, as the penis contains no bones. Instead, it refers to a tear in the tough fibrous tissue that helps the penis maintain an erection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the topic may feel uncomfortable to discuss, understanding penile fracture is important because delayed treatment can lead to long-term complications

What Is a Penile Fracture?

A penile fracture occurs when the tunica albuginea, the strong elastic tissue surrounding the erectile chambers of the penis, tears during an erection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 5 Things That Can Make a Woman Instantly Unattractive

When the penis is erect, this tissue becomes thinner and more vulnerable to injury. The injury usually happens suddenly and is often accompanied by immediate pain and loss of erection.

How Does Penile Fracture Happen?

Penile fractures most commonly occur during vigorous sexual activity, especially when the erect penis accidentally bends forcefully. Certain sexual positions that involve less control can increase the risk.

Other causes may include: Accidental trauma, such as rolling over in bed while erect

Masturbation involving aggressive bending These injuries are accidental and can happen to anyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Common Signs and Symptoms

The symptoms of penile fracture are usually noticeable and alarming. They may include:

1. A sudden popping or cracking sound

2. Immediate and severe pain

3. Rapid loss of erection

4. Swelling and bruising of the penis

5. Deformity or abnormal bending

In some cases, blood may be present in the urine, indicating possible injury to the urethra.

READ ALSO: Here are 5 Side Hustles You Can Do at Your Workplace

Why Penile Fracture Is a Medical Emergency

Advertisement

Advertisement

Penile fracture requires urgent medical attention. Delaying treatment can lead to complications such as: Erectile dysfunction

Chronic pain

Penile curvature

Difficulty with sexual activity

Early surgical repair significantly improves recovery outcomes and reduces the risk of long-term damage.

Ignoring the injury or attempting home remedies can worsen the condition.

Breaking the Silence Around Men’s Sexual Health

Fear, embarrassment and stigma often prevent men from seeking immediate help for penile injuries. However, penile fracture is a medical condition not a moral failing or a source of shame.

Open conversations about men’s sexual health can save lives, relationships and long-term wellbeing.

READ ALSO: 10 Reasons Why Men Are Refusing to Get Married at an Early Age

Conclusion