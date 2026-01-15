Advertisement

The Painful Sexual Injury: All You Need to Know About Penile Fracture as a Man

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:04 - 15 January 2026
Penile Fracture
Penile Fracture
Did you hear a sudden pop during sex? Could it be a penile fracture? Learn why urgent medical care is essential
Advertisement

Penile fracture is a rare but serious medical condition that many people are unaware of until it happens. Despite the name, it does not involve a broken bone, as the penis contains no bones. Instead, it refers to a tear in the tough fibrous tissue that helps the penis maintain an erection.

Advertisement

Although the topic may feel uncomfortable to discuss, understanding penile fracture is important because delayed treatment can lead to long-term complications

What Is a Penile Fracture?

A penile fracture occurs when the tunica albuginea, the strong elastic tissue surrounding the erectile chambers of the penis, tears during an erection.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 5 Things That Can Make a Woman Instantly Unattractive

When the penis is erect, this tissue becomes thinner and more vulnerable to injury. The injury usually happens suddenly and is often accompanied by immediate pain and loss of erection.

How Does Penile Fracture Happen?

Penile fractures most commonly occur during vigorous sexual activity, especially when the erect penis accidentally bends forcefully. Certain sexual positions that involve less control can increase the risk.

Other causes may include:

  • Accidental trauma, such as rolling over in bed while erect

  • Masturbation involving aggressive bending

    These injuries are accidental and can happen to anyone.

Advertisement

Common Signs and Symptoms

The symptoms of penile fracture are usually noticeable and alarming. They may include:
1. A sudden popping or cracking sound
2. Immediate and severe pain
3. Rapid loss of erection
4. Swelling and bruising of the penis
5. Deformity or abnormal bending
In some cases, blood may be present in the urine, indicating possible injury to the urethra.

READ ALSO: Here are 5 Side Hustles You Can Do at Your Workplace

Why Penile Fracture Is a Medical Emergency

Advertisement

Penile fracture requires urgent medical attention. Delaying treatment can lead to complications such as:

  • Erectile dysfunction

  • Chronic pain

  • Penile curvature

  • Difficulty with sexual activity

Early surgical repair significantly improves recovery outcomes and reduces the risk of long-term damage.

Ignoring the injury or attempting home remedies can worsen the condition.

Breaking the Silence Around Men’s Sexual Health

Fear, embarrassment and stigma often prevent men from seeking immediate help for penile injuries. However, penile fracture is a medical condition not a moral failing or a source of shame.

Open conversations about men’s sexual health can save lives, relationships and long-term wellbeing.

READ ALSO: 10 Reasons Why Men Are Refusing to Get Married at an Early Age

Conclusion

Penile fracture may be rare, but it is serious. Knowing the signs and seeking immediate medical care can make the difference between full recovery and permanent complications. When it comes to sexual health emergencies, acting quickly is always the best decision.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Educate me
Latest Videos
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Lifestyle
22.07.2016
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (12 to 16 January)
Entertainment
16.01.2026
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (12 to 16 January)
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (12 to 16 January)
News
16.01.2026
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (12 to 16 January)
Top 10 African Countries with the Best Environments for Businesses: Latest World Bank Rankings
News
16.01.2026
Top 10 African Countries with the Best Environments for Businesses: Latest World Bank Rankings
5 Safety Tips When Fighting for a Trotro
Lifestyle
16.01.2026
5 Safety Tips When Fighting for a Trotro
Black Sherif wins legal dispute with former management
Entertainment
16.01.2026
Black Sherif wins legal dispute with former management
'Stonebwoy and I have no issues; he inherited the conflict that Samini had with me' – Shatta
Entertainment
16.01.2026
'Stonebwoy and I have no issues; he inherited the conflict that Samini had with me' – Shatta