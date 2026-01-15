Here are 5 Side Hustles You Can Do at Your Workplace

Discover simple and ethical side hustles you can do at your workplace if company policies allow it.

Earning a monthly salary is no longer enough for many workers, especially as personal responsibilities continue to grow. As a result, more employees are quietly exploring ways to make extra money without leaving their full-time jobs.

While side hustles are often associated with late nights and weekends, some can be managed right within the workplace — provided company policies allow it.

Workplace side hustles are not about breaking rules or distracting yourself from your primary responsibilities. Instead, they are about using available opportunities, social networks and spare moments responsibly to earn extra income without compromising professionalism.

Below are practical side hustle ideas you can run at your workplace, provided they are permitted by your employer.

Understand Your Workplace Policy First

Policies

Before starting any form of side business at work, it is crucial to understand your organisation’s rules. Some workplaces strictly prohibit trading during office hours, while others allow it as long as it does not interfere with productivity or use company resources.

Check your employee handbook or speak privately with a supervisor or HR officer. Being transparent protects your job and helps you operate within acceptable boundaries.

1. Selling Accessories

Accessories such as wristbands, hair clips, belts, watches and phone accessories are easy to sell in the workplace. These items are affordable, portable and appeal to a wide range of colleagues.

Many workers prefer buying accessories from someone they know rather than going to a market or online store. With a small catalogue or sample items kept discreetly, you can take orders and deliver during breaks or after work hours.

2. Clothes for Men and Women

Clothing is one of the most popular workplace side hustles, especially if you deal in trendy yet affordable pieces. Office wear, casual outfits, T-shirts, dresses and modest fashion tend to sell well among colleagues.

The key is not to turn your office into a shop. Use subtle marketing — word of mouth, WhatsApp catalogues or private conversations during lunch breaks. Taking measurements and payments outside work hours also helps maintain professionalism.

3. Supplying Stationery Items

Stationaries

Stationery is a practical side hustle that fits naturally into most workplaces. Items such as notebooks, planners, pens, markers, desk organisers and sticky notes are always in demand.

Colleagues often prefer buying stationery quickly from a co-worker rather than stepping out to a shop. This hustle works best when you focus on quality, affordability and convenience.

4. Selling Jewellery (Rings, Earrings and Necklaces)

Jewellery is a low-capital, high-demand side hustle, particularly among female colleagues. Simple rings, earrings and necklaces that suit everyday wear are especially attractive.

You can keep sample pieces in a small pouch and show them only to interested buyers. Taking pre-orders reduces risk and helps you avoid unnecessary display during working hours.

5. Perfume Sales and Personal Care Products

Perfumes are another profitable side hustle that works well in office environments. Small-sized perfumes, body sprays and roll-ons are popular because they are affordable and easy to carry.

Colleagues are often interested in pleasant scents, especially affordable options they can use daily without committing to expensive brands. In addition to perfumes, personal care items such as lip gloss, hand cream and hand sanitiser sell well in office environments.

These are everyday essentials, particularly for people who work long hours in air-conditioned spaces or handle documents and equipment frequently. Small-sized and travel-friendly products are ideal, as they are easy to carry, store and sell discreetly.

This side hustle works best when orders are taken through WhatsApp or personal conversations during breaks. Product testing should be done respectfully and outside active working hours.

By focusing on quality, hygiene and subtle marketing, selling perfumes and personal care products can generate steady income without disrupting workplace professionalism.

Maintain Professionalism at All Times

While side hustling at work can be beneficial, your primary responsibility remains your job. Avoid selling during meetings, work hours meant for productivity or using office equipment for personal business.

Respecting boundaries ensures that your side hustle does not become a source of conflict or disciplinary action.

Workplace side hustles thrive because of trust and convenience. Colleagues are more likely to buy from someone they see daily and feel comfortable with. Additionally, transportation and marketing costs are significantly reduced.

When done ethically, workplace side hustles can help you build entrepreneurial skills, expand your network and increase your income.

Conclusion

Side hustles at the workplace can be a smart way to earn extra income, but only when done responsibly and in line with company policies.