5 Ghanaian teachers share their struggles

However, it's disheartening that despite their vital contributions, teaching remains one of the most undervalued professions in the country.

In honor of World Teachers' Day, we spoke with five teachers who shared their struggles and hopes for positive change in their profession.

Dorothy: "As a teacher, I wish there were more staff accommodations to ease our work. Teachers in remote and underdeveloped communities often face arduous journeys, crossing rivers and climbing mountains to reach school every morning. What makes this even more frustrating is that teachers are not adequately compensated to afford decent housing."

Akos: "My biggest concern as a government school teacher is the lack of resources. Basic necessities like whiteboards, textbooks, and even desktop computers would significantly improve our teaching methods. In a rapidly changing world where technology is advancing, teaching shouldn't be left behind due to a lack of resources."

Tina: "One of the challenging aspects of being a teacher is dealing with parents who believe it's solely the teacher's responsibility to ensure their child excels in school. Teachers can provide guidance, but we can't learn for the child. Parents must also play their role in their child's education."

Timmah: "Managing class sizes is a constant headache. Often, school authorities prioritize increasing enrollment over the well-being of individual students. This leaves teachers overwhelmed, making it difficult to provide effective attention to each child. I hope class sizes can be reduced to enable teachers to engage with students more effectively."

Ama: "Finding balance as a teacher can be challenging.

There are days when we may not feel like talking or being sociable, just like anyone else. However, we are expected to be cheerful and interact with students and parents daily. It's important to remember that teachers are human too, and we have our bad days. I hope more people can understand and appreciate this."

