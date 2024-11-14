5 signs you're settling for less in your relationship

Have you ever felt like you’re giving too much and getting very little in return? Or maybe you’ve convinced yourself that things will change, even when the signs show otherwise.

Settling for less doesn’t just affect your happiness; it can also lower your self-esteem and make you feel stuck. But recognising that you’re settling is the first step to changing your situation.

Here are five common signs that you might be settling for less, so you can reflect on your situation and make choices that are best for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. You’re always making excuses for their behaviour

If you often find yourself defending your partner’s actions to your friends, family, or even yourself, it could be a sign you’re settling. While no one is perfect, constantly justifying disrespect, broken promises, or lack of effort isn’t healthy. A good partner should take responsibility for their actions and make an effort to do better.

2. Your needs are consistently ignored

Pulse Nigeria

In a healthy relationship, both partners should feel heard and valued. If you feel like your needs—whether emotional, physical, or financial—are always pushed aside, it’s a sign the relationship is one-sided. Settling means accepting less care, attention, or effort than you truly deserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. You feel unhappy more often than not

All relationships have ups and downs, but you shouldn’t feel unhappy most of the time. If you frequently feel lonely, unappreciated, or unfulfilled in your relationship, it’s time to ask yourself if staying is worth it. A good relationship should add to your happiness, not take away from it.

4. You’re afraid to speak up

Pulse Nigeria

Communication is the foundation of a strong relationship. If you’re afraid to express your thoughts or feelings because you fear conflict or rejection, that’s a problem. A supportive partner will want to hear you out and work together to address any issues. Being silent about your needs only leads to resentment.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. You keep hoping they’ll change

It’s natural to want to believe the best about your partner, but staying with someone solely because you’re hoping they’ll change isn’t fair to you—or them. People only change when they truly want to, and you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your happiness while waiting for that to happen.