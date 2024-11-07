ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

5 simple lifestyle changes to improve men’s longevity

Anna Ajayi

These simple lifestyle changes can help men live longer, healthier lives.

Simple lifestyle changes to improve men’s longevity [BrownUniversity]
Simple lifestyle changes to improve men’s longevity [BrownUniversity]

Everyone wants to live a longer, healthier life, but it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the advice out there. For men, finding practical ways to improve longevity can sometimes seem confusing, especially with busy schedules and responsibilities.

Recommended articles

Thankfully, a few small lifestyle changes can make a big difference. Living longer isn’t about drastic diets or intense workouts; it’s about simple, steady steps that help you feel your best. When health becomes part of daily habits, it’s easier to stay on track without feeling overwhelmed.

Here are some easy lifestyle changes men can make to improve their health and possibly add more years to their lives:

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay active every day [Men'sJournal]
Stay active every day [Men'sJournal] Pulse Nigeria

Exercise doesn’t mean spending hours at the gym. Simple activities like walking, cycling, or doing stretches can keep your body in good shape. Aim to move a little every day – even a 30-minute walk can improve your heart health, lower stress, and help maintain a healthy weight. Regular movement keeps muscles strong and improves energy levels, making everyday activities easier. The key is consistency, so choose activities you enjoy to stay motivated.

Eat healthy [BlackMen'sHealth]
Eat healthy [BlackMen'sHealth] Pulse Nigeria

A balanced diet doesn’t need to be complicated. Focus on eating whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. These foods provide essential nutrients that keep your body strong and energised. Try to avoid heavily processed foods, which contain extra sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats that can harmful to your health over time. Small changes, like swapping sugary snacks for fruits or choosing grilled options over fried foods, can improve health and energy.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prioritise sleep [AdobeStock]
Prioritise sleep [AdobeStock] Pulse Nigeria

Good sleep is one of the most underrated health boosters. Lack of sleep can increase stress, affect mood, and weaken the immune system. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night. Creating a relaxing bedtime routine, like turning off screens an hour before bed, can help improve sleep quality. Sleep is when the body repairs itself, so it’s essential to get enough rest to stay strong and resilient.

Learn to manage your stress [PremierMen'sMedical]
Learn to manage your stress [PremierMen'sMedical] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Chronic stress can lead to health problems like high blood pressure and heart disease. Simple practices like deep breathing, meditation, or taking short breaks during the day can help reduce stress levels. Having someone to talk to, whether a friend or a family member, can also make a big difference. Finding healthy ways to relax can make life more enjoyable and improve your overall health.

Stay connected with friends and family [iStock]
Stay connected with friends and family [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Social connections play a significant role in health and happiness. Spending time with friends and family can boost mood, reduce stress, and even improve the immune system. Make time for regular gatherings, calls, or even simple text messages.

Staying connected can make life feel richer and more meaningful, providing the emotional support needed to handle life’s challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 5 reasons women live longer than men

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

The most advanced photo collage maker you should try - insMind [Plenty of free collage templates]

The most advanced photo collage maker you should try - insMind [Plenty of free collage templates]

Global Conference Alliance: Now in Ghana!

Global Conference Alliance: Now in Ghana!

Can money be a love language? [Freepik]

Can money be a love language? - What to do if your partner gifts you cash

How to politely tell someone they have bad breath [VistaCreate]

How to politely tell someone they have bad breath