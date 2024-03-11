7 do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan

This month, as one of the Five Pillars of Islam, is known to cleanse the soul and bring one closer to Allah. Ramadan, which lasts 29-30 days, is considered a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, togetherness, worship, and self-control.

Aside from abstaining from food and drink from dawn to dusk, there is a lot more to do and avoid during the holy month of Ramadan. Here are 5 do's and don’ts of the holy month:

1. Recite Quran

Ramadan is a time to communicate with God. Ramadan, the month in which the holy book was revealed to Prophet Muhammad, is the time to recite the Holy Quran as many times as possible. It is also one of the many things to do to gain rewards during the holy month.

2. Follow the Sunnah

It is important that the Prophet's (PBUH) Sunnah be followed in order to reap the benefits of the holy month. The Prophet's (PBUH) routine during this month must be a model for all Muslims. This includes avoiding all the things the religion forbids and doing more of what it allows.

3. Perform Taraweeh and some non-obligatory prayers

In addition to the five daily prayers, another important aspect of Ramadan is the performance of the Taraweeh prayer.

Taraweeh prayers are to be performed daily after Isha in order to strengthen one's bond with the Almighty and gain God's blessings. Nafl or non-obligatory can also be performed for extra virtue.

4. Avoid being irritable and impatient

It is critical not to lose patience with other people. It's no surprise that a lack of food and water can make one irritable and vulnerable, which is why staying calm is essential.

Don't yell, fight, or engage in any destructive behaviour during Ramadan because the month of Ramadan is all about patience and tolerance.

5. Forgive everyone

Since Ramadan is a month of forgiveness, it is important to forgive anyone and everyone while also asking the almighty for forgiveness.

6. Avoid fornication

Fornication is the act of having sex between two people who are not legally married. Islam, like any other religion, forbids fornication. Fornicating during Ramadan or while fasting is even more damaging to your relationship with Allah than on other days. As a result, avoid it at all costs.

To be clear, if you are living with a "woman" or "man" but have never legally married, the sex you have is also fornication according to Islamic teaching. As a result, avoid having sex with him/her at any time of day or night during Ramadan.

7. Avoid gossip

It's very common to make disparaging remarks about other people's problems and lives. It's also not gender specific. Men and women both gossip. Gossiping is one more thing you must be cautious of, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. Keep your mouth shut to avoid gossiping and backbiting.

Bonus point: Offer Zakat and limit time spent on social media platforms

Zakat is one of Islam's five pillars and it entails taking a portion of your wealth and distributing it to those in need. To have your fast accepted by the Almighty Allah, you must pay Zakat.