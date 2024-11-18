The only 4 African countries that have won Miss Universe title

However, Africans are not known for winning the Miss Universe pageant.

Only four African countries have brought home the Miss Universe crown.

Here’s a historic run of African countries that have produced a Miss Universe

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Botswana

Pulse Nigeria

Mpule Kwelagobe in 1999 was the first black African woman to be the Miss Universe and the first woman from Botswana to win.

Her triumph was noteworthy because it brought attention to the representation of Africans in pageants like this.

2. South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa is the African country with the most Miss Universe winners.

The first African woman to win Miss Universe was Margaret Gardiner in 1978.

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Nigeria has never won Miss Universe but these 10 countries have won many times

The first of the twenty-first century and the second South African is Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (2017).

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

As the first black South African Miss Universe to don the Mouawad crown, Zozibini Tunzi won the crown in 2019 and made history.

Tunzi wasn't the first South African woman to be named Miss Universe, but she was the first Black South African woman to take home the crown. Business Insider USA

ALSO READ: 5 groundbreaking records Chidimma Adetshina shattered at Miss Universe 2024

3. Namibia

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Miss Universe South Africa withdraws from Miss Universe pageant as it begins

At the age of 19, McLean became the first Namibian woman to win the title of Miss Universe.

Michelle McLean is a Namibian actress, writer, model, and beauty queen who was named Miss Universe 1992 in Thailand.

4. Angola

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Miss Universe 2011 was won by Angolan beauty pageant queen Leila Lopes. She was the first woman from Angola to win.

Her previous victories were Miss Angola 2010 and Miss Angola UK 2010.

The competition has been around since 1952 and only four African countries have won.