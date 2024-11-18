ADVERTISEMENT
The only 4 African countries that have won Miss Universe title

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the African countries that have brought home the Miss Universe crown.

African countries that have won Miss Universe
African countries that have won Miss Universe

In the recently concluded Miss Universe pageant, Miss Denmark Victoria Theilvig won while Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina was the first runner up.

However, Africans are not known for winning the Miss Universe pageant.

Only four African countries have brought home the Miss Universe crown.

Botswana had the first black Miss Universe
Botswana had the first black Miss Universe [facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Mpule Kwelagobe in 1999 was the first black African woman to be the Miss Universe and the first woman from Botswana to win.

Her triumph was noteworthy because it brought attention to the representation of Africans in pageants like this.

South Africa is the African country with the most Miss Universe winners.

The first African woman to win Miss Universe was Margaret Gardiner in 1978.

Margaret Gardiner won Miss Universe for South Africa in 1978
Margaret Gardiner won Miss Universe for South Africa in 1978 [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Nigeria has never won Miss Universe but these 10 countries have won many times

The first of the twenty-first century and the second South African is Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (2017).

South Africa's Demi Leigh Nel Peters
South Africa's Demi Leigh Nel Peters [rvcj] Pulse Nigeria

As the first black South African Miss Universe to don the Mouawad crown, Zozibini Tunzi won the crown in 2019 and made history.

Zozibini Tunzi Miss Universe 2019
Zozibini Tunzi Miss Universe 2019 [businessinsider] Tunzi wasn't the first South African woman to be named Miss Universe, but she was the first Black South African woman to take home the crown. Business Insider USA

ALSO READ: 5 groundbreaking records Chidimma Adetshina shattered at Miss Universe 2024

Namibia won Miss Universe in 1992
Namibia won Miss Universe in 1992 [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Miss Universe South Africa withdraws from Miss Universe pageant as it begins

At the age of 19, McLean became the first Namibian woman to win the title of Miss Universe.

Michelle McLean is a Namibian actress, writer, model, and beauty queen who was named Miss Universe 1992 in Thailand.

Leila Lopes was Miss Universe 2011
Leila Lopes was Miss Universe 2011 [baystatebanner] Pulse Nigeria

Miss Universe 2011 was won by Angolan beauty pageant queen Leila Lopes. She was the first woman from Angola to win.

Her previous victories were Miss Angola 2010 and Miss Angola UK 2010.

The competition has been around since 1952 and only four African countries have won.

The writer of this article believes there ought to be more racial and ethnic diversity among the winners.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

