Though Sexually Transmitted Infections are transmitted via sex, it doesn’t mean it’s the only way you can get them. Like in the case of kids, STI's could occur during transmission from mother to child during pregnancy and childbirth.

According to Madam Adelaide Kwansah, a Public Health Nurse at the St. Dominic Hospital, Akwatia, 80% of STIs are transmitted through sexual contact and 5% through other means of which we are about to touch on.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 ways you can get an STI without having sex.

1.Blood Transfusion

If you get a blood transfusion from blood that has HIV, your chances of contracting HIV are extremely high. However, significant improvements have been made to screen blood donors.Additionally, you cannot contract HIV from donating blood. If the blood donation center uses and then safely disposes of needles, it’s impossible to get HIV.

2.Kissing

You can catch herpes just from kissing someone on the mouth. And while experts believe the risk of catching HIV (the virus that causes AIDS) from kissing is low, someone who has a cut or sore in the mouth has a chance of infection during open-mouthed kissing.

3.Sharing used sex toys

Like, we're not sure what situation you'd have to be in to be sharing your vibrator or butt plug or whatever with a total stranger (actually yes we do, you kinky sex party-goer you) but clean and sterilise that bad boy first. Apart from the fact that it's been exactly where you'd expect to find any STDs, it can also pick up gross bacteria and germs just from hanging around in your bedside locker.

4.Shaving

Using razors or perhaps anything that cuts or pierces the skin– is a possible way to catch an STD without having sex. In the case of sharp objects, if one of the users is positive for HIV or hepatitis, there is a risk of breaking the skin and mixing blood, leading to the spread of the disease.