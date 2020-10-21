There is much more to this tasty tropical fruit than just its yummy taste. It has zero content of fat, cholesterol, fibre and protein but contains sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium and iron.

Below are some health benefits of taking sugarcane juice.

Instant boost of energy

Sugarcane is ideal for getting an instant punch of energy if you are low or if lethargy has surrounded you. Sucrose in sugarcane is effective in replenishing your lost energy because it gets easily digested by your body.

Helps prevent bad breath and tooth decay

Mouth troubles like bad breath can be a real turnoff for. Also, mineral deficiency and bad dental hygiene may cause tooth decays too. However, sugarcane juice can help you to fight both the conditions as it contains a host of minerals, which help in building teeth enamel and also keeps bad breaths at bay.

Prevents ageing

If you have been battling with skin conditions such as premature wrinkles, you may get sugarcane juice to the rescue. The presence of antioxidants, phenolic acid and flavonoids help in moisturising the skin and making it soft and glowing from the inside, which also helps in reducing the wrinkles.

Helps in digestion

If you have been battling with digestion issues such as constipation for some time now, sugarcane juice may prove to be helpful and help you overcome your woes. The presence of potassium in sugarcane juice is great for maintaining the pH balance of your stomach and gets your digestive juices flowing and thus helps in relieving constipation.

Helps in preventing cancer

Regular intake of sugarcane juice may help in preventing something as grievous as cancer, especially breast cancer and prostate cancer. There have been studies indicating the positive effects of sugarcane juice in reducing and inhibiting the impact of cancerous cells.