5 drinks that can damage the kidneys

The kidneys are essential organs in the human body, responsible for filtering waste products from the blood and producing urine.

They also regulate various substances in the blood and play a crucial role in controlling blood pressure.

When the kidneys cannot perform these essential functions, it leads to serious health issues. Thus, kidney failure or disease occurs when the kidneys stop functioning properly.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, many preventive measures can help avoid kidney failure. One important step is avoiding certain drinks such as:

1. Sodas and carbonated drinks

Pulse Nigeria

Reducing sugar-sweetened soda and carbonated drinks is important for kidney health.

A 2016 study in the journal, Nephrology found that those who drank more than four sugar-sweetened soft drinks a week had a doubled risk of developing kidney disease compared to those who drank half a serving or less.

ADVERTISEMENT

The American Kidney Fund has also stated that drinking two or more carbonated sodas daily may increase the risk of chronic kidney disease, as both carbonated and energy drinks have been linked to the formation of kidney stones.

2. Processed fruit juice

Pulse Nigeria

Processed fruit juice has a high sugar and calorie content that's not good for the kidney.

In a Tehran Lipid and Glucose Study, researchers found out that people who drank sugar-sweetened drinks had higher rates of chronic kidney disease compared to those who rarely had sugary beverages.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to drinking fruit juice, moderation is key.

3. Diet soda

Research has shown that diet soda is linked to the occurrence of kidney disease, though it’s a correlation and not a direct cause and effect.

A 2011 study in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology found that those who drank two or more artificially-sweetened sodas daily were twice as likely to experience a decline in kidney function compared to those who stayed away from these beverages.

However, moderate consumption of diet soda is still better than regular soda.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Alcohol

Pulse Nigeria

Regular drinking of all types of alcoholic beverages can negatively impact kidney health.

A study published in Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation found that heavy drinkers in a group of 6,259 adults who self-reported their drinking habits had significantly higher rates of albuminuria, a sign of kidney disease.

5. Caffeine and energy drinks

ADVERTISEMENT

Caffeine found in coffee, tea, and energy drinks can strain the kidneys by increasing blood flow, blood pressure, and stress on the kidneys.

While some studies have connected coffee drinking to kidney damage, other studies have found no link between caffeine intake and the development of chronic renal disease.

A recent 2024 study published in Jama Network by academics at the universities of Toronto, Canada, and Padova, Italy, may explain why there are some differences.

It was discovered that for some people, coffee can be harmful to their kidneys while for others it’s not.

According to the new study, the presence of a certain gene mutation increases the likelihood of coffee causing kidney failure by threefold.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 5 habits that damage the kidneys

In addition to drinks, many lifestyle choices, such as lack of exercise, smoking, excessive salt intake in meals, the use of painkillers and drugs like cocaine and even genetics can negatively impact kidney health.