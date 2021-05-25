5 effective natural remedies for dark lips

Exfoliate with sugar

Dry, dead skin can make your lips look dull and dark in colour. Regular exfoliation can help remove dead skin cells from your lips. You can use sugar to make an effective scrub. Take some in your fingers, add some water (if you like), and scrub your lips with it.

Go for honey

Honey is not only tasty; it can also be used to get rid of dark lips because it has the ability to draw moisture to the surface. But that’s not even all, honey also has healing properties. It helps repair wounds and promotes healing in sunburns. So, if you have sun-damaged or chapped and split lips, honey can be helpful.

Apply cucumber juice

You’ve probably seen beauticians use this on their face; it also works on the lips. Chop/ blend cucumber to get the juice and apply the juice all over lips daily. The difference will be obvious after a few weeks of daily use.

Scrub with olive oil

You may have known about olive oil benefits for your health, skin, and hair, but did you know that it can also give you attractive pink lips and moisturise them too? Prepare your own natural scrub by mixing one-half teaspoon of sugar and a few drops of extra virgin olive oil. Scrub your lips gently with this mixture once a week for best results.

Use pink lips cream