5 foods that are good for your liver


Foods for a healthy liver that you don’t want to miss.

  • Published:
Liver Health Photo play

The liver is the largest internal organ in the body. It performs lots of responsibilities such as producing proteins, cholesterol, and bile to storing vitamins, minerals, and even carbohydrates to promote our health.

It also breaks down toxins like alcohol, medications and natural byproducts of metabolism. Keeping your liver in good shape is important for maintaining health.

Here are 5 best foods to eat to keep your liver healthy.

  • Garlic

Garlic is rich in allicin, an antioxidant that protects the body from oxidative damage. It stimulates the liver to activate the enzymes that can flush out harmful substances. However, heating destroys its qualities. You can add it to your smoothies or chew it raw for best results.

  • Beetroot

Beetroots contain antioxidants known as betalains. According to several reports,  beetroot juice can help reduce DNA damage and liver injury induced by carcinogens.

  • Turmeric

Turmeric is a yellow pigmented root that is used in cooking. Curcumin is the bioactive compound that is responsible for its varied medicinal properties.

It has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antifungal, antiviral, and antibacterial properties. Curcumin helps to protect the liver from liver diseases and injury by reducing inflammation, minimizing oxidative stress, and improving lipid metabolism and insulin sensitivity.

  • Lemon

Lemons are a rich source of vitamin C, which is an antioxidant. Researchers have found that supplementing lab subjects with citric acid helped reduce the oxidative damage in the liver.

  • Dandelion

Dandelion is an herb that has antirheumatic and diuretic properties. Scientists have found that when dandelion was fed to rabbits on a high cholesterol diet, the plasma antioxidant activity improved and the lipid levels decreased. Therefore, this herb can be used to treat liver problems.

