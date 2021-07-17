5 foods that increase penis size naturally

What most people don’t know of is the “all-natural” way of having the penis increase from a 5 to the desired 7.5 inches and that also includes its girth.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 foods which helps to increase your penis size.

1. Onions

Research shows that onions are great for creating healthy blood flow circulation throughout the body to the heart.

Furthermore, onion consumption helps prevent blood clotting. But what people seldom realize is that onions help not only blood flow to the heart, but also with blood flow to the penis.

2. Banana

As per most studies, men with a healthy heart can successfully increase their penis size by few inches. The fruit contains potassium which is key to cardiovascular health. Banana reduces the level of sodium in the body, which is extremely harmful for your body. It is also known to improve the blood circulation in the body.

Healthy heart and proper blood circulation are the main factors that help you attain a bigger erection. So consume banana regularly to achieve desired results in shorter time span.

3. Spinach

This Persian origin edible flowering plant is a natural penile enlargement food. A potent source of magnesium, which dilates blood vessels for smooth blood flow in the penis. Regular consumption of spinach can easily help you in increasing penis size, girth, and attain iron-strong hard-ons.

4. Salmon

Like we touched on in the case with onions, foods that generate a healthy blood flow are proven to help you attain a stiffer erections.

Eating salmon is no exception. Rich in Omega 3 and other fatty oils, salmon is great for thinning blood, which in turn helps generate a healthier blood flow.

5. Watermelon