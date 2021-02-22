Last longer and boost satisfaction with these simple diet additions.

Sex is the moment in which you seek to please and satisfy the couple, however, problems such as premature ejaculation can cause the moment of orgasm to arrive hastily without that the man has greater control over the sexual act.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 foods that make you last longer in bed.

1. Banana

Bananas help replenish low levels of glucose in your body and have male libido enhancing minerals and enzymes making you ready for a steamy night of passion.

2. Egg

The egg is the same as red meat: they are a potent source of cholesterol and your yolk produces vitamin D: the kick you need to regulate calcium levels and produce higher levels of testosterone because they help muscle growth.

READ ALSO: 5 inexpensive foods you can eat for beautiful skin

3. Apples

It promotes circulation. Prostatitis is the inflammation of the prostate gland. It sometimes causes testicular discomfort and pain with ejaculation.

4. Meat

Beef, chicken, and pork contain carnitine, L-arginine, and zinc. Carnitine and L-arginine are amino acids that improve blood flow hence boost sex stamina.

5. Red wine

Having just one glass of red wine will help boost your sex life, as it helps release dopamine in your brain.