5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fast

Cinnamon

Cinnamon can help with proper ovarian functioning and thus be effective in fighting infertility. It even helps in the treatment of PCOS, one of the main causes of infertility.

How to Use:

Add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder to a cup of hot water.

Drink it once daily for a few months.

Include cinnamon in your diet by sprinkling cinnamon powder on your cereal, oatmeal, and yogurt.

Garlic

The pungent smell of garlic should prevent you from being a parent. You can simply incorporate garlic into all your diet for some weeks and wait for the good news. You can also chew 2 or more garlic cloves followed by a glass of milk every morning.

Nutmeg and Sugar

This is another well known and tested a home remedy for treating female infertility. It is one of the best home remedies for female sterility.

How to Use:

Take 3gm nutmeg powder and 3gm sugar.

Mix both powders well and store in an airtight container

Mix with one cup of cow’s milk and drink every day during your menstruation cycles.

Start drinking from the first day and continue till your period ends.

Chilli powder

Add some spice to your soups and stews this festive season and boost your chances of conceiving.

Chili powder contains sufficient amount of vitamin A which fulfils one’s daily intake. Besides, it contributes to the maintenance of eyesight and takes care of bones, teeth, skin, internal membranes and reproductive systems.

Turmeric

Turmeric is also a powerful antioxidant that has the ability to help the body fight free radicals, which hinders tissue degeneration and inhibits pro-inflammatory molecules.