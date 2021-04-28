Here are 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin:

Prevent signs of ageing

Tomatoes and its products enable the skin to absorb oxygen and prevent the signs of ageing. It provides an amazing natural skin treatment that can make the skin look younger and healthy with less effort.

Glowing skin

Applying tomato juice or rubbing tomato halves on the skin evens out the skin and revives the glow giving you a healthy looking skin. It contains a high amount of Vitamin C, which is known to brighten skin.

Treat open pores

Add four drops of tomato juice to 1 tablespoon of water and apply it on your face with the help of a cotton ball.

Gently massage your skin with this mixture and leave it on for 15 minutes. Regular application of this will shrink the pore size.

Act as a stress reliever

Tomato extract is often used in luxurious body massage oils to combat visible sign of stress on the skin. Tomato extract is also used in eye creams, which, along with other essential ingredients, leaves the eyes looking fresh and revitalized.

Act as a natural sunscreen