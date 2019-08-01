Vaginal itching, sometimes called vaginitis, occurs when the vagina becomes inflamed, often also causing discharge and pain.

Changes in the normal balance of vaginal bacteria, as well as infections, are both common causes of vaginal itching.

Medical treatment will depend on the cause of your symptoms and may include prescribed medications or creams.

The following home remedies may also help relieve your symptoms:

Keeping your genital area clean and dry.

Wearing loose-fitting clothing, cotton underwear during the day, and no underwear while sleeping to help your vagina "breathe".

Refraining from using soap, and rinsing the area with water instead.

Hormonal changes and perimenopause

The vaginal tissue is always drier than normal during the menstrual cycle because of the hormonal changes. This temporal change can cause itching. Also, before a woman hits her menopausal age, she experiences vaginal dryness and itching due to the drop in estrogen which can lead to vaginal itching.

Urinary tract infections

A urinary tract infection (UTI) is a bacterial infection that crops up anywhere in your urinary tract and will commonly cause pelvic pain, a strong urge to pee, a burning sensation when you pee, and cloudy or foul-smelling urine. UTI can also cause itching in the form of a tingling, irritating sensation, especially if the infection is located near your urethra.

Waxing or shaving irritation

Waxing or shaving your bikini area disrupts the skin’s integrity leading to razor burns and irritation. Redness, itching, and burning can occur if you don’t use the right shaving products. Keep the area dry, clean and shave less frequently.

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)

Itching is a classic symptom of most STDs however one should see a health professional when they feel itching around the genital area.

Itching develops to burning, painful urination, smelly discharge, sores on your genitals, or painful intercourse, at which point you should head to your ob-gyn for a vaginal culture.

Yeast infection

Vaginal yeast infections, i.e. overgrowths of the fungus Candida, are probably the first thing people think of when they feel that telltale itching. “A cottage cheese-like discharge, redness around the labia and vulva, and itching are all classic signs of a yeast infection