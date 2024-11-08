About 80% of smartphone users check their phones within the first 15 minutes of waking up, as our brains love things that make us feel good.
When you wake up, do you check your phone before anything else?
The internet and social media are addictive because they release dopamine, which prompts us to pick up the phone again when we put it down.
Why you shouldn't check your phone every morning
There are several reasons why people should wait to check their phones in the morning.
Science shows that when we wake up, our brain experiences certain brain waves, such as theta waves, which are great for creativity and free-flowing ideas, and alpha waves, which are important for contemplation.
Leaving your phone alone in the morning can help prevent unpleasant thoughts or feelings, such as negative news or being compelled to work.
By avoiding checking your phone first, you can better manage your time. Here’s what to do instead:
5 things to do every morning before looking at your phone
- Stretch or exercise: Every morning you can improve flexibility, blood flow, and energy levels by gently stretching your body and exercising. Exercising clears your mind and releases endorphins
- Hydrate: Drink a glass of water after a night's sleep to rehydrate and kickstart your metabolism. The health benefits of drinking water in the morning are immense.
- Meditate or pray: Pray or meditate every morning. Focus on your breath and let go of thoughts to calm the mind, increase mindfulness and begin the morning on a positive note.
4. Learn a skill: The morning is the best time to learn a life skill or a new habit; this is because your brain is at its sharpest.
5. Plan your day: Close your eyes and visualise how your day will unfold; write down your to-do list. Having a plan in place reduces anxiety and helps you stay organised.