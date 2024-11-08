ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 things to do every morning before looking at your phone

Temi Iwalaiye

When you wake up, do you check your phone before anything else?

Things to do in the morning before looking at your phone [thebalancedceo]
Things to do in the morning before looking at your phone [thebalancedceo]

About 80% of smartphone users check their phones within the first 15 minutes of waking up, as our brains love things that make us feel good.

Recommended articles

The internet and social media are addictive because they release dopamine, which prompts us to pick up the phone again when we put it down.

There are several reasons why people should wait to check their phones in the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Science shows that when we wake up, our brain experiences certain brain waves, such as theta waves, which are great for creativity and free-flowing ideas, and alpha waves, which are important for contemplation.

Leaving your phone alone in the morning can help prevent unpleasant thoughts or feelings, such as negative news or being compelled to work.

ALSO READ: Making your bed every morning boosts wealth, 7 habits all millionaires share

What to do in the morning [freelancernews]
What to do in the morning [freelancernews] Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

By avoiding checking your phone first, you can better manage your time. Here’s what to do instead:

  1. Stretch or exercise: Every morning you can improve flexibility, blood flow, and energy levels by gently stretching your body and exercising. Exercising clears your mind and releases endorphins
  2. Hydrate: Drink a glass of water after a night's sleep to rehydrate and kickstart your metabolism. The health benefits of drinking water in the morning are immense.
  3. Meditate or pray: Pray or meditate every morning. Focus on your breath and let go of thoughts to calm the mind, increase mindfulness and begin the morning on a positive note.

ALSO READ: How joining daily morning devotion live stream for 4 years changed my life

4. Learn a skill: The morning is the best time to learn a life skill or a new habit; this is because your brain is at its sharpest.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Plan your day: Close your eyes and visualise how your day will unfold; write down your to-do list. Having a plan in place reduces anxiety and helps you stay organised.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

How to politely tell someone they have bad breath [VistaCreate]

How to politely tell someone they have bad breath

Things to do in the morning before looking at your phone [thebalancedceo]

5 things to do every morning before looking at your phone

Doctors report a troubling increase in throat cancer cases among younger patients, attributing this trend to the prevalence of oral sex.

Doctors warn of rise in throat cancer cases linked to oral sex

What the colour of your poop says about your health [shuttershock]

What the colour of your poop says about your health