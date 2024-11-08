The internet and social media are addictive because they release dopamine, which prompts us to pick up the phone again when we put it down.

Why you shouldn't check your phone every morning

There are several reasons why people should wait to check their phones in the morning.

Science shows that when we wake up, our brain experiences certain brain waves, such as theta waves, which are great for creativity and free-flowing ideas, and alpha waves, which are important for contemplation.

Leaving your phone alone in the morning can help prevent unpleasant thoughts or feelings, such as negative news or being compelled to work.

By avoiding checking your phone first, you can better manage your time. Here’s what to do instead:

5 things to do every morning before looking at your phone

Stretch or exercise: Every morning you can improve flexibility, blood flow, and energy levels by gently stretching your body and exercising. Exercising clears your mind and releases endorphins Hydrate: Drink a glass of water after a night's sleep to rehydrate and kickstart your metabolism. The health benefits of drinking water in the morning are immense. Meditate or pray: Pray or meditate every morning. Focus on your breath and let go of thoughts to calm the mind, increase mindfulness and begin the morning on a positive note.

4. Learn a skill: The morning is the best time to learn a life skill or a new habit; this is because your brain is at its sharpest.

