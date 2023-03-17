6 benefits of banana peel to the skin

Banana peels are loaded with antioxidants such as lutein that help protect the skin against damage-causing factors like the sun. Bananas are also a great source of zinc, which helps combat acne

There might be a lot of products out there that promise skin benefits, but due to their chemical nature, the effects are short-term. So to keep things natural, banana peel can be your best at-home solution.

Here are some benefits of banana peels for your skin:

Skin brightener

Not only it will make your teeth white, but also helps your skin brighten. Just rub the inner part of the banana peel and leave it till it completely dries or for 15 minutes, and wash.

Moisturizer

We all know that banana is great when it comes to moisturizing. Even the banana peel does a good job! If you have dry skin or dry knees or elbows just rub the inner part of the banana peel and your skin will be moisturized.

Reduce under-eye puffiness

Looking for something to reduce the puffiness of your eyes? Just cut banana peels in a shape that will fit under your eye and leave it there for a few minutes. It will help you reduce puffiness.

Reduce wrinkles

As always rub the inner part of the banana peel on your skin. You can leave it overnight as it will dry and not be a mess, see the difference in a few days!

Tighten pores

Simply cut banana peels into small pieces and rub them all over the face. Doing this regularly will not only shrink pores, it will boost collagen production in the skin as well.

Treat acne