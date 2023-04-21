Every one of us has had nightmares of hair fall but we often tend to forget that hair fall or hair growth is strongly linked to our diet and lifestyle.
6 kitchen ingredients that fight hair fall
Hair fall is one of the most common problems people face daily.
While there may be many reasons for it there are some general kitchen items that are believed to promote healthy hair growth and prevent hair fall.
Save money on chemicals from commercially manufactured products on your hair.
Here are some natural home remedies that promote healthy and shiny hair.
- Aloe vera
Aloe vera gel contains enzymes that can promote hair growth. Apply fresh aloe vera gel to your scalp and hair and leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing off.
- Coconut oil
Coconut oil is rich in vitamins and minerals that can help strengthen hair and prevent hair fall. Massage coconut oil into your scalp and hair and leave it on for a few hours before washing it off.
- Onion Juice
Onion juice has been found to contain sulfur compounds that can promote hair growth. Apply freshly squeezed onion juice to your scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing off.
- Eggs
Eggs are rich in protein and biotin, both of which can help promote healthy hair growth. Mix an egg with a tablespoon of olive oil and apply it to your hair and scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing it off.
- Yoghurt
Yoghurt is rich in probiotics that can help promote healthy hair growth. Mix yoghurt with honey and apply the mixture to your hair and scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it off.
- Beetroot
Beetroot is rich in iron and antioxidants that can help promote healthy hair growth. Mix beetroot juice with a tablespoon of honey and apply it to your hair and scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing it off.
