7 ways to prevent suicide

1. Know the warning signs

Understanding and recognising the warning signs can help prevent suicide. These signs might include:

Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself.

Expressing feelings of hopelessness or having no purpose.

Displaying extreme mood swings, often from despair to calmness.

Withdrawing or isolating from family and friends.

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.

2. Open communication

Create an environment where feelings of sadness or depression can be openly discussed. Encourage conversations without judgment, and let the person know you care about them and are there to listen without trying to offer quick fixes.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Seek professional help

Encourage the person to seek help from a mental health professional. Therapy can provide strategies to cope with depression and reduce the likelihood of a suicide attempt. If the situation is urgent, seek help immediately from mental health services or emergency response teams.

4. Stay connected

People who feel connected to others are less likely to commit suicide. Regularly check in with those who are struggling. Simple acts of kindness and showing that you care can make a significant difference.

Business Insider USA

5. Reduce access to means

One practical step in preventing suicide is to limit access to means of killing oneself. This can include removing or securing firearms, toxic chemicals, and prescription medications.

6. Educate yourself and others

Education about mental health can help erase the stigma surrounding depression and suicide. The more people know the more they can help prevent it.

7. Support mental health education

Promote mental health education in schools, workplaces, and communities. Early education can help people identify symptoms in themselves and others and encourage them to seek appropriate help.

Pulse Nigeria

