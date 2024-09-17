ADVERTISEMENT
7 ways to prevent suicide

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Preventing suicide is a critical challenge that demands proactive intervention and empathetic understanding across all levels of society.

Prone to having suicidal thoughts.
It involves recognising early warning signs, fostering environments where open conversations about mental health are encouraged, and ensuring that individuals facing such crises feel supported and connected. Here are some strategies and tips to help prevent suicide:

Understanding and recognising the warning signs can help prevent suicide. These signs might include:

  • Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself.
  • Expressing feelings of hopelessness or having no purpose.
  • Displaying extreme mood swings, often from despair to calmness.
  • Withdrawing or isolating from family and friends.
  • Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.
Create an environment where feelings of sadness or depression can be openly discussed. Encourage conversations without judgment, and let the person know you care about them and are there to listen without trying to offer quick fixes.

Open communication [UpNorthLive]
Encourage the person to seek help from a mental health professional. Therapy can provide strategies to cope with depression and reduce the likelihood of a suicide attempt. If the situation is urgent, seek help immediately from mental health services or emergency response teams.

People who feel connected to others are less likely to commit suicide. Regularly check in with those who are struggling. Simple acts of kindness and showing that you care can make a significant difference.

WhatsApp can help you stay connected to your loved ones, no matter how far apart you are.Webfluential/Getty Images
One practical step in preventing suicide is to limit access to means of killing oneself. This can include removing or securing firearms, toxic chemicals, and prescription medications.

Education about mental health can help erase the stigma surrounding depression and suicide. The more people know the more they can help prevent it.

Promote mental health education in schools, workplaces, and communities. Early education can help people identify symptoms in themselves and others and encourage them to seek appropriate help.

Support mental health education
Preventing suicide requires a collective effort from individuals, families, communities, and governmental bodies. By staying informed, compassionate, and proactive, we can all contribute to reducing the risk of suicide in society.

