Nana Ama Benson crowned Miss Ghana 2018


Beauty Queen Central Region's representative, Nana Ama Benson wins Miss Ghana 2018

Nana Ama Benson, a 23-year-old graduate of the University Ghana Nursing School  who represented  the Central Region has been crowned Miss Ghana 2018.

Nana Ama Benson, a 23-year-old graduate of the University Ghana Nursing School  who represented  the Central Region has been crowned Miss Ghana 2018.

Nana Ama Benson, a 23-year-old graduate of the University Ghana Nursing School  who represented  the Central Region has been crowned Miss Ghana 2018.

A new queen was chosen on Saturday night, September 29, 2018, as 10 beautiful ladies each representing their region competed for the coveted title of Miss Ghana 2018.

The annual glamorous event was held at Accra Marriott Accra and the event by organized by  Exclusive Events Ghana.

The beautiful ladies showed off their talents on stage but 23-year- old representative of the Central Region, Nana Ama Benson stood out among the other contestants to be crowned Miss Ghana 2018.

She also won the Beauty with a Purpose Award that evening in addition to two other awards. She took home the Miss Ghana crown, a Mahindra KUV 100 official car  and has an opportunity to represent Ghana at the Miss World 2018 pageant.

Nana Ama Benson, a 23-year-old graduate of the University Ghana Nursing School  who represented  the Central Region has been crowned Miss Ghana 2018. play

Nana Ama Benson, a 23-year-old graduate of the University Ghana Nursing School  who represented  the Central Region has been crowned Miss Ghana 2018.


She will also be volunteering with Exclusive Events Ghana and Miss Ghana  Foundation for a period of one year as well as enjoy a platinum gym membership at the ultra modern Pippa's Health Centre in Accra.

Nana Ama is entitled to products from Samsung/Electroland and other sponsors aside a monthly allowance of GHC1000.00 among other prices.

24-year-old representative from the Northern Region and a graduate of the Koforidua Technical University Laila Issaka was crowned 1st runner-up.

The event saw a number of performances from artists including Wendy Shay, Steve Bedi, and Gyedu Blay Ambolley.

