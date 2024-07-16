Dengue fever is on the rise, 11 cases confirmed so far- GHS warns public

During a press briefing on Monday, Eastern Regional Health Director, Dr. Winfred Ofosu, provided updates on the outbreak. "We are currently managing the outbreak of dengue fever in five districts: Achiase, Akyemansa, Birim Central, Birim South, and Birim North," he stated.

Dr. Ofosu noted that 57 more samples are under processing, and around 103 suspected cases are being managed. Dengue fever, a viral haemorrhagic illness transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, presents symptoms including high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and occasional mucosal bleeding.

Severe cases can escalate to dengue haemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome, potentially fatal without timely medical intervention.

To combat the outbreak, the Regional Health Directorate has intensified surveillance and rapid response activities. "We have expanded testing capabilities and deployed mobile health units to affected areas to ensure timely medical care," Dr. Ofosu explained.

A robust public awareness campaign is being launched to educate the community about mosquito control and personal protection. This includes community meetings, educational programmes in schools, and widespread distribution of informational materials.

The Directorate is collaborating closely with local government authorities, healthcare providers, community leaders, and international health organisations for a coordinated response.

Dr. Ofosu urged residents to eliminate standing water around their homes to prevent mosquito breeding. "Regularly empty and clean water containers, cover water storage tanks, and ensure proper drainage around living areas," he advised.

Residents are also encouraged to use insect repellent and wear long-sleeved clothing, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquito activity peaks. "If you or a family member shows symptoms of dengue fever, seek medical care immediately. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial in preventing complications," Dr. Ofosu stressed.

"We understand the anxiety this outbreak may cause, but through collective effort and vigilant action, we can effectively control the spread of dengue fever and safeguard the health of our community.