Breast cancer awareness: Men do get breast cancer and here are some symptoms

Here are some common symptoms and causes of breast cancer in men:

Symptoms:

1. Lump or mass: The most common symptom of breast cancer in men is a lump or swelling in the breast or under the nipple. This lump is usually painless but can be tender.

2. Nipple changes: Changes in the nipple, such as inversion (nipple turning inward), redness, scaling, or discharge (bloody or clear), can be indicative of breast cancer.

3. Breast pain: While not as common as in women, some men with breast cancer may experience breast pain.

4. Swelling: Swelling or enlargement of one breast is a less common symptom but should not be ignored.

5. Skin changes: Changes in the skin over the breast, such as dimpling or puckering, may occur.

6. Lymph node enlargement: Swollen lymph nodes under the arm (axillary lymph nodes) may be a sign that breast cancer has spread.

Causes:

The exact cause of breast cancer in men is not well understood, but some risk factors have been identified:

1. Age: The risk of breast cancer in men increases with age. Most cases occur in men over the age of 60.

2. Family history: A family history of breast cancer, especially in close relatives like sisters, mothers, or daughters, can increase the risk in men.

3. Radiation exposure: Exposure to radiation, especially in the chest area, can increase the risk.

4. Liver disease: Certain conditions, such as cirrhosis of the liver, can increase estrogen levels in the body, which may raise the risk of breast cancer.

5. Klinefelter syndrome: Men with Klinefelter syndrome (an extra X chromosome) have a higher risk of breast cancer.

6. Hormonal factors: Hormonal imbalances, obesity, and hormone therapy for other medical conditions can also contribute to breast cancer risk.

It's important for men to be aware of their breast health and seek medical attention if they notice any unusual changes in their breast tissue or nipple.