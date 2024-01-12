Do cats cause mental health problems like schizophrenia?

The Park Center for Mental Health in Australia has found that cat ownership is a significant risk factor for schizophrenia. The study published in Schizophrenia Bulletin was gotten from the data of 1,915 identified studies and 11 different countries.

Further research points to age as a potential influencer. A Finnish study found higher scores on perceptual aberration (seeing things that aren’t there), schizoid (preference for solitude and a lack of interest in social interaction) and social anhedonia (reduced pleasure from social interaction) for those exposed to cats under the age of seven.

A UK study found associations between childhood cat exposure and higher psychotic-like experiences at age 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, correlation isn't causation. Many other factors, like genetics and environment, may play a crucial role in mental health.

How do cat cause mental problems?

The culprit researchers believe might be a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii found in cat litter. Toxoplasma gondii has been found to have a negative effect on dopamine and testosterone and

So, what does this mean for cat owners? Should you throw your cat away? Maintain good hygiene around your cat and consult a healthcare professional if you have any concerns about your mental health.