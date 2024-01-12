ADVERTISEMENT
Do cats cause mental health problems like schizophrenia?

Temi Iwalaiye

Do "cats cause crazy"? What’s the connection between cats and schizophrenia?

Does ownership cause mental problems [adobestock]

The Park Center for Mental Health in Australia has found that cat ownership is a significant risk factor for schizophrenia. The study published in Schizophrenia Bulletin was gotten from the data of 1,915 identified studies and 11 different countries.

Further research points to age as a potential influencer. A Finnish study found higher scores on perceptual aberration (seeing things that aren’t there), schizoid (preference for solitude and a lack of interest in social interaction) and social anhedonia (reduced pleasure from social interaction) for those exposed to cats under the age of seven.

A UK study found associations between childhood cat exposure and higher psychotic-like experiences at age 13.

However, correlation isn't causation. Many other factors, like genetics and environment, may play a crucial role in mental health.

The culprit researchers believe might be a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii found in cat litter. Toxoplasma gondii has been found to have a negative effect on dopamine and testosterone and

So, what does this mean for cat owners? Should you throw your cat away? Maintain good hygiene around your cat and consult a healthcare professional if you have any concerns about your mental health.

The research, while intriguing, is far from conclusive. More robust studies are needed to understand the complex interplay between cats, the parasite, and mental health.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

