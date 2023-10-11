ADVERTISEMENT
8 foods to avoid during your period

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

During your period, some women may experience discomfort and changes in their bodies that can be worsened by certain foods.

While there's no universal list of foods that all women should avoid, here are some foods and beverages women need to limit or avoid during their period:

1. Salty foods: High-sodium foods can contribute to water retention and bloating, which may already be a concern during your period.

Try to reduce your intake of salty snacks, processed foods, and fast food.

2. Sugary foods: Sugar can lead to energy spikes and crashes, which can worsen mood swings and fatigue. It's a good idea to limit your intake of sugary treats like candy, cookies, and sugary beverages.

3. Caffeine: Caffeine can increase anxiety and increase breast tenderness, which is already a common symptom during menstruation.

Cutting back on caffeine from coffee, tea, and energy drinks may be helpful.

4. Fatty foods: High-fat foods, especially those with saturated fats, can increase inflammation and worsen cramps. Avoid or limit fried foods, processed meats, and high-fat dairy products.

5. Dairy: Some women experience digestive issues and increased bloating when consuming dairy products during their periods.

If you notice this, consider reducing your dairy intake or opting for lactose-free alternatives.

6. Alcohol: Alcohol can disrupt your sleep and affect your mood, and it may also worsen cramps. It's best to limit alcohol consumption during your period.

7. Processed foods: Highly processed foods are often high in sugar, unhealthy fats, and artificial additives.

Opt for whole, unprocessed foods to reduce the intake of potentially problematic ingredients.

8. Carbonated drinks: Carbonated beverages can contribute to bloating, so it's a good idea to avoid them during your period.

Also, reducing these foods in your diet can be beneficial to your overall well-being.

