8 foods to avoid during your period

1. Salty foods: High-sodium foods can contribute to water retention and bloating, which may already be a concern during your period.

Try to reduce your intake of salty snacks, processed foods, and fast food.

2. Sugary foods: Sugar can lead to energy spikes and crashes, which can worsen mood swings and fatigue. It's a good idea to limit your intake of sugary treats like candy, cookies, and sugary beverages.

3. Caffeine: Caffeine can increase anxiety and increase breast tenderness, which is already a common symptom during menstruation.

Cutting back on caffeine from coffee, tea, and energy drinks may be helpful.

4. Fatty foods: High-fat foods, especially those with saturated fats, can increase inflammation and worsen cramps. Avoid or limit fried foods, processed meats, and high-fat dairy products.

5. Dairy: Some women experience digestive issues and increased bloating when consuming dairy products during their periods.

If you notice this, consider reducing your dairy intake or opting for lactose-free alternatives.

6. Alcohol: Alcohol can disrupt your sleep and affect your mood, and it may also worsen cramps. It's best to limit alcohol consumption during your period.

7. Processed foods: Highly processed foods are often high in sugar, unhealthy fats, and artificial additives.

Opt for whole, unprocessed foods to reduce the intake of potentially problematic ingredients.

8. Carbonated drinks: Carbonated beverages can contribute to bloating, so it's a good idea to avoid them during your period.