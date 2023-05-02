Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

If you’ve hit a slump in the bedroom, it may be time to take a closer look at your diet. These five types of food are packed with nutrients that can boost your libido and even improve your overall health, too. Who doesn't want to feel fantastic?!

For the most part, the natural foods that help you last longer in bed are mostly fruits and vegetables but you will have to make sure you pack your diet full of whole foods too. It all starts and ends with nutrition and a varied diet is key to a healthy body and mind.

These are the 5 foods to eat if you want to last longer in bed!

1. Red Grape

Red grape is known as nature’s Viagra because it contains boron, which helps in the production of estrogen and testosterone. An increase in the production of these two hormones means you get into the mood for sex without effort. If you have an appointment for the bedroom at night, start eating your red grapes in the morning and check out the amazing effects by nightfall.

Be prepared. An alternative is drinking red wine (preferably non-alcoholic), red grape juice or any wine that is majorly made of red grape.

2. Banana

Banana is a great longevity booster for men. If you want super-firm erections, bananas are the way to go. Eating lots of bananas will ensure that when you need an erection, it will be a strong one.

3. Spicy foods

Spicy foods can improve the sex drive of both men and women because they dilate blood vessels and increase blood flow. You can also increase the production of testosterone and improve sex drive with spicy food. Spicy foods are known as vasodilators because they can relax your body, reduce blood pressure, etc.

4. Avocados

Avocados give you energy for anything including sex. This wonder fruit is rich in folic acid which helps to dilate blood vessels to allow easy flow of blood all over the body (and to the penis when you need it).

5. Meat

Include a variety of meats in your diet to improve your sex life. Beef, chicken, and pork contain carnitine, L-arginine, and zinc. Carnitine and L-arginine are amino acids that improve blood flow. Uninterrupted blood flow is crucial to sexual response in both men and women.