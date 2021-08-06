Here's why most women have joined the tiger nuts craze

The high fibre content of the chufa makes it a wonderful colon evacuator and cleanser.

Sexual performance

Over the years, people have used tiger nuts to treat erectile dysfunction (ED). Although there is no scientific proof, some men drink tiger nut milk before sexual intercourse.

Substitute for cow milk

Tiger nut milk is a good choice for cow milk because of its non-animal origin and healthy fats. It contains around 80% unsaturated fats and only 18% of the cholesterol causing saturated fat. Rich in vitamin E and C, tiger nut combat hypertension and cholesterol.

Beauty Benefits

Tiger nuts contain antioxidants and moisturizing properties that promote flawless skin and silky hair. Rich in magnesium, tiger nuts is good for women suffering from hair loss.

Magnesium also helps with the prevention of menstrual problems and maintaining the body pH stable to avoid the appearance of dermatitis or fungal infections.

Weight loss

Tiger nuts are a very rich source of dietary fiber which aids weight loss by making you fuller for longer. Tiger nuts contain more fiber than oats, bran and most vegetables and fruits.

The dietary fiber is clearly beneficial to keep the digestive system in perfect shape. Ingesting fiber is the best ally to end constipation problems since fiber is a natural stimulant to evacuate regularly.

Nutritious