These 5 activities will reduce your chances of getting dementia

While there is no guaranteed way to prevent dementia, engaging in certain activities can significantly reduce your risk and promote better brain health.

5 activities that will reduce your chances of getting dementia

Here are key activities that have been shown to lower the chances of developing dementia:

1. Stay physically active

Regular physical activity is one of the most effective ways to reduce your risk of dementia. Exercise increases blood flow to the brain, supports cardiovascular health, and helps maintain a healthy weight—all factors that contribute to brain health.

Aerobic exercises like walking, swimming, cycling, and dancing are particularly beneficial.

A study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease found that older adults who engaged in regular physical activity had a lower risk of developing dementia. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week to keep your brain and body in top shape.

2. Engage in mental stimulation

Keeping your brain active is essential for reducing the risk of dementia. Engaging in mentally stimulating activities helps build cognitive reserve, which is the brain’s ability to adapt and compensate for age-related changes and damage.

Activities like reading, playing musical instruments, solving puzzles, learning a new language, or engaging in strategy games (like chess or bridge) can help strengthen cognitive function.

Lifelong learning and taking up new hobbies are also excellent ways to challenge your brain and keep it sharp.

3. Maintain social connections

Social interaction is vital for brain health. Staying socially active helps reduce feelings of loneliness and depression, both of which are linked to an increased risk of dementia.

Engaging in social activities stimulates mental processes and provides emotional support, which can contribute to overall well-being.

Participating in group activities, joining clubs, volunteering, or simply staying connected with friends and family are all ways to maintain social connections. Research shows that people who have strong social networks are less likely to develop dementia compared to those who are socially isolated.

4. Healthy diet

What you eat plays a major role in your brain health. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats supports cognitive function and reduces the risk of dementia. The

Mediterranean diet, in particular, has been associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline. This diet emphasises plant-based foods, healthy fats like olive oil, fish, and moderate wine consumption.

Eating foods rich in antioxidants, such as berries, nuts, and leafy greens, can help protect brain cells from oxidative stress and inflammation, which are linked to cognitive decline. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish like salmon and walnuts, are also beneficial for brain health.

5. Prioritise quality sleep

Getting enough quality sleep is crucial for brain health. Sleep is the time when your brain processes information, consolidates memories, and clears out toxins that accumulate during the day. Chronic sleep deprivation or poor sleep quality can increase the risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night, and practise good sleep hygiene by maintaining a regular sleep schedule, creating a relaxing bedtime routine, and ensuring your sleep environment is comfortable and free from distractions.

