ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Internal bleeding: Causes, symptoms and first-aid tips

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Internal bleeding occurs when there is bleeding inside the body, away from the surface.

First aid tips for internal bleeding
First aid tips for internal bleeding

It can be a serious and potentially life-threatening condition that requires prompt medical attention. Here are some causes, symptoms, and general guidelines for first aid:

Recommended articles

Trauma:

  • Blunt force trauma (car accidents, falls, physical assault).
  • Penetrating trauma (stab or gunshot wounds).
ADVERTISEMENT

Medical conditions:

  • Gastrointestinal bleeding (ulcers, diverticulitis, Crohn's disease).
  • Organ rupture (spleen, liver, kidneys).
  • Aneurysm rupture.
  • Certain medications (anticoagulants, aspirin).

Medical procedures:

  • Surgery complications.
  • Diagnostic procedures (biopsies, endoscopies).
ADVERTISEMENT

Pain:

  • Severe, localized pain, or generalized discomfort.
  • Pain may be aggravated by movement.

Swelling:

  • Visible swelling or distension in the affected area.

Changes in skin color:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Pallor (paleness).
  • Cool, clammy skin.

Weakness and fatigue:

  • Feeling lightheaded or dizzy.
  • Rapid heart rate.

Blood in urine or stool:

  • Gastrointestinal bleeding may result in bloody vomit, urine, or stool.
ADVERTISEMENT

Confusion:

  • Lack of mental clarity.
  • Fainting or loss of consciousness.

Call for emergency medical help:

  • Call for an ambulance or medical assistance, because moving victims can cause further complications.
  • Provide your location and follow their instructions.
ADVERTISEMENT

Stay calm and keep the person calm:

  • Reduce stress, as an increased heart rate can worsen bleeding.

Monitor vital signs:

  • Check for signs of shock (pale skin, rapid breathing, weak pulse).
  • If the person loses consciousness, begin CPR if you are trained to do so.

Do not give food or drink:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • In case surgery is needed, the person may require an empty stomach.

Keep the person warm:

  • Use a blanket to prevent hypothermia.

Elevate legs:

  • If there are no suspected leg injuries, elevate the person's legs about 12 inches to improve blood flow to vital organs.
ADVERTISEMENT

Reassure and comfort:

  • Offer reassurance and keep the person calm.

Do not offer pain medication:

  • Pain medication may mask symptoms and delay proper diagnosis.
ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid giving fluids:

  • In case surgery is necessary, an empty stomach is preferred.

These first-aid measures are temporary and do not replace professional medical care. Internal bleeding requires immediate attention from healthcare professionals. Always seek medical assistance promptly.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Does ownership cause mental problems [adobestock]

Do cats cause mental health problems like schizophrenia?

Many married couple can't have children because of this reason [shuttershock]

Many married couples can’t have children because of this reason

First aid tips for internal bleeding

Internal bleeding: Causes, symptoms and first-aid tips

Bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder: What it is and how to manage it