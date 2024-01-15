It can be a serious and potentially life-threatening condition that requires prompt medical attention. Here are some causes, symptoms, and general guidelines for first aid:
Internal bleeding: Causes, symptoms and first-aid tips
Internal bleeding occurs when there is bleeding inside the body, away from the surface.
Causes of internal bleeding:
Trauma:
- Blunt force trauma (car accidents, falls, physical assault).
- Penetrating trauma (stab or gunshot wounds).
Medical conditions:
- Gastrointestinal bleeding (ulcers, diverticulitis, Crohn's disease).
- Organ rupture (spleen, liver, kidneys).
- Aneurysm rupture.
- Certain medications (anticoagulants, aspirin).
Medical procedures:
- Surgery complications.
- Diagnostic procedures (biopsies, endoscopies).
Symptoms of internal bleeding:
Pain:
- Severe, localized pain, or generalized discomfort.
- Pain may be aggravated by movement.
Swelling:
- Visible swelling or distension in the affected area.
Changes in skin color:
- Pallor (paleness).
- Cool, clammy skin.
Weakness and fatigue:
- Feeling lightheaded or dizzy.
- Rapid heart rate.
Blood in urine or stool:
- Gastrointestinal bleeding may result in bloody vomit, urine, or stool.
Confusion:
- Lack of mental clarity.
- Fainting or loss of consciousness.
First aid for internal bleeding:
Call for emergency medical help:
- Call for an ambulance or medical assistance, because moving victims can cause further complications.
- Provide your location and follow their instructions.
Stay calm and keep the person calm:
- Reduce stress, as an increased heart rate can worsen bleeding.
Monitor vital signs:
- Check for signs of shock (pale skin, rapid breathing, weak pulse).
- If the person loses consciousness, begin CPR if you are trained to do so.
Do not give food or drink:
- In case surgery is needed, the person may require an empty stomach.
Keep the person warm:
- Use a blanket to prevent hypothermia.
Elevate legs:
- If there are no suspected leg injuries, elevate the person's legs about 12 inches to improve blood flow to vital organs.
Reassure and comfort:
- Offer reassurance and keep the person calm.
What not to do:
Do not offer pain medication:
- Pain medication may mask symptoms and delay proper diagnosis.
Avoid giving fluids:
- In case surgery is necessary, an empty stomach is preferred.
These first-aid measures are temporary and do not replace professional medical care. Internal bleeding requires immediate attention from healthcare professionals. Always seek medical assistance promptly.
