Ladies: Here are 6 reasons why you shouldn’t sleep with makeup on

What’s the worst that can happen, after all, this isn’t the first time you are sleeping with makeup and wake up looking pretty.

There has been much hearsay about the effects of sleeping with makeup, while some see nothing wrong in it and regularly indulge in the act, experts reveal some of the side effects of sleeping with make-up that we are oblivious to.

Sleeping with makeup is a terrible habit. Throughout the day, the skin is bombarded with dust and dirt and most of these sticks to the composition on the skin. Sleeping with that causes damage to the skin.

Here are some side effects of sleeping with makeup on:

Wrinkles

When you sleep with makeup it will increase your exposure to free radicals, which causes wrinkles and makes you age faster. Dirt and makeup on your skin causes induced oxidative damage. You wouldn’t like to wake up one morning to realize you are looking older than your age because you refused to wipe off your make up.

Breakouts

This is a common effect of sleeping with makeup. Not removing the foundation can undoubtedly lead to blocked pores and pimples.

Clogged eyelash follicles

Sleeping in mascara and thick liner could result in the blockage of the tiny hair follicles and oil glands on the eyelids and when this happens, it leads to small bumps called a style or hordeolum or eye redness.

Broken eyelashes

Leaving mascara on for more extended periods can make the eyelashes becoming brittle, break easily and even shed faster. These damages are very avoidable.

Eye irritation and infection

Failing to remove makeup can cause dryness, redness, irritation, and infection.

Dry skin