Measles outbreak hits the Northern region, over 70 children infected

So far, the cases have been detected in four districts including, Karaga, Sagnerigu, Tamale and Gushegu where the disease was first detected.

A Citi News report shows that the region currently has run out of measles vaccines.

A statement issued by the Regional Health Directorate and addressed to all Districts Health Directors has further confirmed cases of measles.

It further said "Given the current season, which presents one of the greatest risks for the transmission of measles, Districts Health Directorates and Facilities (both public and private) are urged to intensify surveillance on measles and other diseases of epidemic potential for prompt action should they occur.

Districts and facilities are kindly requested to conduct prompt investigations and collect blood samples for laboratory confirmation. You are also expected to continue to intensify public education on the prevention of measles and other epidemic-prone diseases.”

The memo continued “All MM/DDHS must ensure that their epidemic preparedness and response (EPR) plans for measles are updated accordingly and copies submitted to the Regional Health Directorate through the Disease Surveillance Unit on or before Friday, February 10, 2023.”

Even though there have been severe cases where children had to be put on oxygen in some health facilities, there has not been any death as a result of the outbreak.

What is measles?

Research shows that measles is a viral infection that's serious for small children but is easily preventable by a vaccine.

The disease spreads through the air by respiratory droplets produced from coughing or sneezing.