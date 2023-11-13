11 foods that protect your prostate

Here are 11 foods that are generally considered good for prostate health:

1. Tomatoes: Rich in lycopene, which is associated with a reduced risk of prostate cancer. Cooking tomatoes can enhance the availability of lycopene.

2. Broccoli: Contains sulforaphane, a compound that may help fight cancer, including prostate cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Green tea: Contains antioxidants that may have a protective effect on the prostate.

4. Fatty fish: Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish like salmon, mackerel, and trout may have anti-inflammatory properties and are beneficial for overall health.

5. Pumpkin seeds: High in zinc, which is important for prostate health. They also contain other nutrients like magnesium and antioxidants.

6. Avocado: Contains healthy fats and vitamin K, which may contribute to prostate health.

7. Soy Products: Foods like tofu and soybeans contain phytoestrogens, which may have protective effects on the prostate.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Pomegranate: Some studies suggest that pomegranate juice may slow the progression of prostate cancer.

9. Green leafy vegetables: Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are rich in nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate.

10. Turmeric: Contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

11. Watermelon: Watermelon contains antioxidants like lycopene, vitamin C, and other phytonutrients.

Lycopene, in particular, is known for its potential role in reducing the risk of certain cancers, including prostate cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT