Simple test reveals if you might be watching too much porn

Psychologists developed the scale due to concerns that excessive use of adult material can significantly harm health.

The test helps therapists diagnose problematic pornography use (PPU), where someone struggles to control their urge to watch porn, even when it negatively impacts their life.

Doctors insist that porn consumption can be part of a healthy sex life. However, PPU is on the rise and is linked to a range of conditions, including erectile dysfunction, anxiety, depression, and withdrawal symptoms. Nine in ten adults now admit to viewing adult material.

The UK has the second-highest incidence of internet porn searches in the world, with an average of 16.6 million porn searches each month.

Meanwhile, two-thirds of young people now regularly use online pornography, according to Paracelsus Recovery, a leading mental health and addiction clinic.

A quarter of 16 to 21-year-olds first encountered pornography on the internet while still at primary school. By the age of 13, 50 per cent had been exposed to it.

Some research suggests that one in ten adults may now suffer from PPU, with even higher numbers among young people. They may watch porn for up to 12 hours a week.

International experts, including academics from Nottingham Trent University, created the Problematic Pornography Consumption Scale by surveying hundreds of porn users of both sexes. Men were found to be more likely to score highly than women, regardless of sexual orientation.

The outcome was an 18-point questionnaire that can be completed at home, which is featured here. The developers claim the result is 98 per cent accurate in determining whether a person suffers from PPU.

Roughly four per cent of participants in the study fell into the 'at risk' category for PPU, the experts reported.

Is your porn use problematic?

Answer the following questions and rate them by how much you feel they apply to you, from 1 to 7:

1 = never, 2 = rarely, 3 = occasionally, 4 = sometimes, 5 = often, 6 = very often, 7 = all the time

I felt that porn is an important part of my life. I used porn to restore the tranquillity of my feelings. I felt porn caused problems in my sexual life. I felt that I had to watch more and more porn for satisfaction. I unsuccessfully tried to reduce the amount of porn I watch. I became stressed when something prevented me from watching porn. I thought about how good it would be to watch porn. Watching porn got rid of my negative feelings. Watching porn prevented me from bringing out the best in myself. I felt that I needed more and more porn to satisfy my needs. When I vowed not to watch porn anymore, I could only stick to it briefly. I became agitated when I was unable to watch porn. I continually planned when to watch porn. I relieved my tension by watching porn. I neglected other leisure activities due to watching porn. I gradually watched more 'extreme' porn because what I watched before was less satisfying. I resisted watching porn for only a short time before I relapsed. I missed porn greatly when I didn’t watch it for a while.

Add up your score. A score of 76 or greater suggests problematic levels of pornography use.

Earlier, MailOnline reported that regular porn users who try to quit abruptly can suffer withdrawal-like symptoms, such as headaches, chills, and nausea.

After reviewing 14 separate studies, they concluded that 72 per cent of people with PPU experience withdrawal.

One study found 57 per cent of participants experienced cravings, while 52 per cent also experienced heightened emotions, difficulties with focus, and nervousness.

A smaller number, about one in 20, reported sleep difficulties, headaches, sweating, chills, and nausea when they tried to quit porn.

Other studies found participants abstaining self-reported symptoms such as depression, brain fog, loneliness, and restlessness.