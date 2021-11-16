Tomatoes for skin: 5 reasons why you need to apply tomatoes on your skin

But should you rub tomato on your skin?

Tomatoes are very good for skin as well as hair health. You can use its juice or pulp for flawless skin and long lustrous hair without any side effects as compared to other products on the market.

Here are 5 reasons why tomatoes are good for your skin:

Treat open pores

Add four drops of tomato juice to 1 tablespoon of water and apply it to your face with the help of a cotton ball.

Method

Gently massage your skin with this mixture and leave it on for 15 minutes. Regular application of this will shrink the pore size.

Glowing skin

Applying tomato juice or rubbing tomato halves on the skin evens out the skin and revives the glow, giving you a healthy-looking skin. It contains a high amount of Vitamin C, which is known to brighten skin.

Prevent signs of ageing

Tomatoes and its products enable the skin to absorb oxygen and prevent the signs of ageing. It provides an amazing natural skin treatment that can make the skin look younger and healthy with less effort.

Act as a natural sunscreen

According to various studies, tomato contains an antioxidant called lycopene which acts as a natural sunscreen. This provides the skin protection from harsh UV rays.

Act as a stress reliever