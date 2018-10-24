Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Try these pepper face mask for glowing skin

The capsaicin in the pepper can soothe skin redness and also treats acne-induced skin discoloration

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hot peppers play

Hot peppers

Cayenne pepper, commonly used for adding flavor to local dishes also plays a major role in the beauty world.

Capsaicin found in cayenne pepper that renders it hot and gives it that spicy flavor and all its glorious benefits like boosting metabolism, improving the digestive system and preventing cancer.

Peppers are a great source of antioxidants and can help increase blood flow and circulation to your skin. It can also help to prevent and clear up acne. With the healthy doses of vitamin C and vitamin E, it contains, a Hot Pepper Mask is just the thing to get your skin bright and glowing!.

READ ALSO:How to make a salt scrub at home

  • Cayenne Pepper Mask

Ingredients

1/2 avocado

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper (1/2 for sensitive skin)

1 teaspoon of raw cacao powder

Method

Mix raw cacao and cayenne pepper, then add avocado and blend until smooth.

Apply it to your face and rinse it off after 5 minutes with clean water.

Moisture with products containing coconut or shea butter.

READ ALSO:3 simple ways to get rid of dark spots

  • Paprika Mask

Ingredients

1 tablespoon jojoba oil

1/2 tablespoon of almond meal

1 teaspoon of paprika

Method

Mix almond meal and paprika together then slowly add oil until mixture is smooth.

Apply to your skin and rinse it off after 5 minutes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

How to use honey to get rid of chicken pox scars How to use honey to get rid of chicken pox scars
World Stammering Day: Basic facts about stammering World Stammering Day: Basic facts about stammering
3 simple ways to get rid of dark spots 3 simple ways to get rid of dark spots
How to make a salt scrub at home How to make a salt scrub at home
5 amazing beauty benefits of yogurt 5 amazing beauty benefits of yogurt
3 simple ways to get rid of crow's feet 3 simple ways to get rid of crow's feet

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Tips: 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home Lifestyle Tips 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home
Health Tips: The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet Health Tips The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet
Lifestyle & Health: 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure Lifestyle & Health 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure



Top Articles

1 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
2 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
3 How to use honey to get rid of chicken pox scarsbullet
4 3 simple ways to get rid of dark spotsbullet
5 Health Tips 4 natural ways to tighten your vaginabullet
6 Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of dark knucklesbullet
7 World Stammering Day: Basic facts about stammeringbullet
8 Home Remedies 5 fast ways to treat razor bumps at homebullet
9 How to use salt to test for pregnancybullet
10 Health Tips 5 foods that boosts your sperm count and...bullet

Related Articles

How to use honey to get rid of chicken pox scars
Bridal Beauty 8 beautiful natural hairstyle inspirations for brides
10 of the best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana
Beauty Tips Try these garlic face mask for flawless skin
3 health benefits of weightlifting
World Stammering Day: Basic facts about stammering

Top Videos

1 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
2 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
3 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
4 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
5 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
6 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of...bullet
7 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting your...bullet

Beauty & Health

3 common vaginal infections you need to know about
Laundry detergent
How to make detergent at home
Benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach every morning
Ghanaian weightlifter, Ruth Baffoe
3 health benefits of weightlifting
X
Advertisement