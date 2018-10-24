Try these pepper face mask for glowing skin

news

Cayenne pepper, commonly used for adding flavor to local dishes also plays a major role in the beauty world.

Capsaicin found in cayenne pepper that renders it hot and gives it that spicy flavor and all its glorious benefits like boosting metabolism, improving the digestive system and preventing cancer.

Peppers are a great source of antioxidants and can help increase blood flow and circulation to your skin. It can also help to prevent and clear up acne. With the healthy doses of vitamin C and vitamin E, it contains, a Hot Pepper Mask is just the thing to get your skin bright and glowing!.

Cayenne Pepper Mask

Ingredients

1/2 avocado

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper (1/2 for sensitive skin)

1 teaspoon of raw cacao powder

Method

Mix raw cacao and cayenne pepper, then add avocado and blend until smooth.

Apply it to your face and rinse it off after 5 minutes with clean water.

Moisture with products containing coconut or shea butter.

Paprika Mask

Ingredients

1 tablespoon jojoba oil

1/2 tablespoon of almond meal

1 teaspoon of paprika

Method

Mix almond meal and paprika together then slowly add oil until mixture is smooth.

Apply to your skin and rinse it off after 5 minutes.