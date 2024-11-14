ADVERTISEMENT
Here's what causes pregnant women’s feet to swell

Temi Iwalaiye

Here’s why pregnant women have swollen feet.

What causes feet swelling in pregnant women? [careplusfoot]
Have you ever wondered why a pregnant woman’s feet get swollen at a particular period during her pregnancy and if it’s normal?

This swelling is known as Edema and it occurs mostly during the third trimester or sometimes in the middle of the second trimester.

Her body holds more water than usual during pregnancy because more hormones are being produced to support the growth of the foetus.

If the weather is hot, the fluid gathers and settles in the lower part of her body. This swelling typically occurs and intensifies later in the day.

During the third trimester, the foetus is almost fully developed, so extra weight is put on the legs and feet, and this leads to fluid buildup and swelling.

The swelling doesn’t occur in the legs and feet alone, but also in the ankles and fingers. It should reduce a week or two after your baby is born.

Feet swelling in older women [shuttershock]
In advanced cases, swelling could be a sign of pre-eclampsia. This is a pregnancy-specific disorder that can cause sudden swelling and weight gain.

It increases blood pressure and protein levels in urine, leading to fluid accumulation and swelling in the face, hands, or feet.

It can damage organs like the brain, kidneys, lungs, or liver and cause problems with the baby.

To reduce or prevent the swelling, you should avoid standing for a long period, wear compression socks, place your legs on something higher, preferably a pillow, reduce your salt intake, and try to sleep on your left side.

Luckily, not all women experience oedema, but if you do, it’s normal, unless you notice unusual swelling or swelling in the face, then you should see your doctor.

