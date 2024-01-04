ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

These are 5 reasons honey is not a good option for diabetics

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

While honey is a natural sweetener and has certain health benefits, individuals with diabetes need to be cautious about their sugar intake, including from sources like honey.

Why honey is bad for diabetics .iStock/Getty Images Plus
Why honey is bad for diabetics .iStock/Getty Images Plus

Here are some reasons why diabetics should be careful with honey:

Recommended articles

1. High sugar content: Honey is composed primarily of sugars, such as glucose and fructose. Even though it contains natural sugars, it can still raise blood sugar levels, which can be problematic for individuals with diabetes.

2. Rapid blood sugar spike: The sugars in honey can be quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, leading to a rapid increase in blood sugar levels. This rapid spike can be challenging for diabetics to manage and may contribute to complications associated with uncontrolled diabetes.

3. Glycemic index: Honey has a high glycemic index (GI), which means it can cause a rapid and significant increase in blood sugar levels. Foods with a high GI can be problematic for people with diabetes, as they can lead to unstable blood sugar levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Insulin sensitivity: Some studies suggest that excessive sugar intake, even from natural sources like honey, may contribute to insulin resistance over time. Insulin resistance is a key factor in the development and progression of type 2 diabetes.

5. Risk of weight gain: While weight gain itself is not a direct cause of diabetes, maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for managing the condition. Honey is calorie-dense, and excessive consumption may contribute to weight gain, which can exacerbate diabetes symptoms.

Individuals with diabetes need to work closely with their healthcare team, including a registered dietitian, to develop a personalized nutrition plan that suits their specific needs and helps manage blood sugar levels effectively.

While small amounts of honey may be included in a diabetic diet, moderation and careful monitoring are key.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to thoroughly clean your makeup [iStock]

How to thoroughly clean your makeup in 5 simple steps

Hair loss, a possible sign of vitamin D deficiency

9 common symptoms of vitamin D deficiency you didn't know about

Why honey is bad for diabetics .iStock/Getty Images Plus

These are 5 reasons honey is not a good option for diabetics

HIV

4 behaviours that put you at risk of contracting HIV