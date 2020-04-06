Couple are sometimes confused about how to have their sex life while observing various social distancing and isolation during this lockdown.

Although it is good to observe the various directives from health practitioners during this lockdown, it is not very necessary to completely lockdown on your sex life.

Try these measures to boost your sex life despite the lockdown and continue with the norm when everything is okay.

How safe it is to have sex during the coronavirus outbreak

Sharing the same environment shouldn't change your sex life, however, when any of you begin to show symptoms of coronavirus then you should maintain your social-distancing and isolation, even within your home.

Having sex with new people

It is not advisable to have new sexual partners at the moment, because the risk is you could pass on the virus. Always remember that some people who are carriers of the virus won't have any symptoms. So even if you feel absolutely fine, you could still pass on the infection to someone and they could pass it on to other people through close contact and kissing.

Whether or not to use condom

Using a condom during sex does not guarantee that one may not get infected with the virus. If you are using the condom to prevent an unplanned pregnancy or contracting Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), then that's fine. But to prevent coronavirus, then that is not an option.

Maintaining your relationship during this time

It's important to constantly communicate with your partner more option usually in a respectful and compassionate manner. Living together does not mean that you're entitled to sex whenever you want. Try new things like erotic stories to each other and sharing things that you did when you first met. This triggers more passion in the relationship.