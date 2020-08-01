The awards gala set for October celebrates outstanding women devoted to the welfare of humanity and the development of society and has positively impacted the country and beyond.

Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions, organizers of the awards, said they look to acknowledge game-changers in their respective fields of endeavors, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entries can be sent via GOWA official email ghowomenawards@gmail.com and www.askofproduction.com and GOWA social media platforms @gowaawards on Instagram and Facebook.

Mrs. Afua Asantewaa urged the public to log on and nominate persons who have thrived in their respective endeavours.

"Women who are doing their best during this turbulence need recognition and need to be celebrated. The fight against the deadly virus is still ongoing and by celebrating these women, we all join hands in battling the virus, and hopefully, we can defeat it," she said.

Nominations are scheduled to end on August 20, 2020, with the official announcement of nominees set for September 1, 2020.

This year's awards are sponsored by Tasty Tom, Twellium Industries, Ceejay Multimedia, Rwanda Air, etc.