10 of the worst dresses we have seen on red carpets in Ghana


10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana play

We fashion enthusiasts live for red carpet moments that take our breath away. But sadly, that is always not the case. Some dresses leaves us with nightmares.

With recent talks on the upgrade of style amongst Ghanaians especially on the red carpet, it seems a good idea to look back at some of the most shocking, ugly, straight up hilarious dresses the women we look up to have worn on the red carpet over the years.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana.

1. Rosemond Brown could have saved this for the last page of Play Boy Magazine.

2.  This was totally hilarious. Patapaa was not your regular 'pallbearer'.

3.Enough, can we skip?

4.  Its a vulture, wait a minute...its a peacock , oh no, Its Stephanie Benson !

5. Who dresses like a parcel ? Nayat of TV3 Mentor fame.

6. TV host Dede could have pass for  Angelina Jolie's 'Tomb raider' movie.

7.

8. This anonymous lady will always remind us of the March 2006 eclipse.

9.  You might as well go naked, Moesha Buduong.

10. Ermm...not too sure about this Becca.

