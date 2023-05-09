24th VGMAs: Naa Ashorkor's hosting styles are unrivalled, here's why

If your outfit is tailored to perfection, you'll end up making a fashion statement and setting a trend others might likely follow.

Dressing up isn't as easy or as fun as it looks and there's a lot that goes into nailing that red carpet look. For women, it's even harder considering we need to think about the dress, hair, shoes, makeup and all-important accessories. Everything needs to be on point!

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naa Ashorkor is one of those people who get it right every single time when it comes to slaying either the red carpet or any other show. From long flowing dresses, and dramatic ballgowns to fashion-forward suits, she has proven to be a perfect fashion icon.

Thanks to her glam team, Naa Ashorkor stole the spotlight at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

First, she wore a two-piece fabric eccentric dress while flaunting her beautiful stature. The outfit had one side dramatic sleeve which gave beauty to the whole fit.

We love the nude and black combo lace fabric that joined the top. The accessories she wore complimented the look perfectly.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Then she changed into a pink floral long gown. Naa left our jaws dropping with that corset fit and the long train that accompanied it. She maintained her enviable makeup and hairstyle which still complimented the look perfectly.

Naa Ashorkor's photos are proof that her styles are unrivalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana