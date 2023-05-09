ADVERTISEMENT
24th VGMAs: Naa Ashorkor's hosting styles are unrivalled, here's why

Berlinda Entsie

Being the host of the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) meant a lot. Either with her MCing skills or her looks. She made sure to slay and we love it.




The beautiful actress cum fashionista certainly knows how to make a statement at events and wears the hell out of her designer gowns.

If your outfit is tailored to perfection, you'll end up making a fashion statement and setting a trend others might likely follow.

Dressing up isn't as easy or as fun as it looks and there's a lot that goes into nailing that red carpet look. For women, it's even harder considering we need to think about the dress, hair, shoes, makeup and all-important accessories. Everything needs to be on point!

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

Naa Ashorkor is one of those people who get it right every single time when it comes to slaying either the red carpet or any other show. From long flowing dresses, and dramatic ballgowns to fashion-forward suits, she has proven to be a perfect fashion icon.

Thanks to her glam team, Naa Ashorkor stole the spotlight at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

First, she wore a two-piece fabric eccentric dress while flaunting her beautiful stature. The outfit had one side dramatic sleeve which gave beauty to the whole fit.

We love the nude and black combo lace fabric that joined the top. The accessories she wore complimented the look perfectly.










Then she changed into a pink floral long gown. Naa left our jaws dropping with that corset fit and the long train that accompanied it. She maintained her enviable makeup and hairstyle which still complimented the look perfectly.

Naa Ashorkor's photos are proof that her styles are unrivalled.





Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
