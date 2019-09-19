We love to see our celebrities recognized and awarded in their various field for their hard work.

The best part of an awards night is the red carpets where stars showoff their high fashion sense in stunning ensembles.

The 2019 Glitz Style Awards is the only style event recognised outside the borders. This year was the fifth edition brought together some of the biggest names in the fashion industry under one roof, Movenpick Ambassadorial Hotel on September 14, 2019.

Nana Akua Addo shook the fashion industry and nearly broke the Internet with her apparel featuring two eagles on her shoulders. Such beauty and masterpiece.

Zynnell Zuh, who won the best-dressed celebrity was among the golden girls for the night in a gorgeous dress by Ghanaian designer, Sima Brew.

If you don’t know what to wear to your next event, check out these dresses for style tips.

READ ALSO: Here are the best-dressed male celebrities we saw the 2019 Glitz Style Awards

READ ALSO: 5 style influencers we didn't see at Glitz Style Awards