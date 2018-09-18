5 times Wendy Shay posted saucy photos on Instagram

news

Ghanaian musician, Wendy shay has released some jaw-dropping photos on Instagram.

Rufftown records new signee, Wendy Addo popularly called Wendy Shay, who hit the limelight early this year, 2018 has become a household name with her hit singles, dance moves, and great personality.

She made a first red carpet appearance at the Glitz Style Awards in a stunning dress.

READ ALSO: Ruth Quarshie ended her Miss Universe reign with a gorgeous golden dress

Wendy is gradually stealing our hearts with her fashion sense as she continues to give us impeccable tips.

Check out some photos below:

1.

2.

3.

READ ALSO: Check out 8 gorgeous photos of Miss Universe Ghana 2018

4.

5.