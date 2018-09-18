Pulse.com.gh logo
5 times Wendy Shay posted saucy photos on Instagram


5 times Wendy Shay posted saucy photos on Instagram

Check out Wendy Shay's best style moments.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian musician, Wendy shay has released some jaw-dropping photos on Instagram.

Rufftown records new signee, Wendy Addo popularly called Wendy Shay, who hit the limelight early this year, 2018 has become a household name with her hit singles, dance moves, and great personality.

She made a first red carpet appearance at the Glitz Style Awards in a stunning dress.

READ ALSO: Ruth Quarshie ended her Miss Universe reign with a gorgeous golden dress

Wendy is gradually stealing our hearts with her fashion sense as she continues to give us impeccable tips.

Check out some photos below:

1.

1.

5 times Wendy Shay posted saucy photos on Instagram

2.

2.

5 times Wendy Shay posted saucy photos on Instagram

3.

 

3.

5 times Wendy Shay posted saucy photos on Instagram

READ ALSO: Check out 8 gorgeous photos of Miss Universe Ghana 2018

4.

4.

5 times Wendy Shay posted saucy photos on Instagram

5.

5.

5 times Wendy Shay posted saucy photos on Instagram
Fashion

Stephanie Okereke Linus
Pulse Fashion Stephanie Okereke Linus stuns in lovely African print dress
Deborah Vanessa looking elegant on her birthday.
Pulse Fashion 5 reasons why Deborah Vanessa is our style influencer for the week
Reedah Yvonne 10 photos of former Nairobi Diaries star Reedah Yvonne slaying maternity style
Pulse Fashion Moesha Boduong looks fabulous in her new photos
