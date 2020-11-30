It’s Monday but still having the fluke from Sunday? Just rock your African wear to work and dazzle everyone with your heritage.

The world of fashion in Ghana are beginning to embrace the beauty of rocking African fabric and prints to work, unlike before when people stuck to wearing corporate ready-to-wear outfits to work.

While we up our game and work and set the right tone for the week in lovely African designs and patterns, Berla Mundi will be our inspiration.

She is among the few female style influencers who always steps out in African print dresses and we totally love them.

Aside from promoting the local textile industry, she sure knows how to inspire us to rock African prints and fabrics to your workplace.

If you want to rock a chic style with African print styles, then Berla is your perfect inspiration.

Check her out and drop and emoji for her.

