Gloria Akpene Nyarku, popularly known as MzGee is a media personality always gracing our screens. And today, we pay our homage to her stunning fashion sense on her birthday.

The TV host is always turning up looking glammed and polish in splendid designs fashioned out of only the most quality fabrics.

Be inspired as we bring you amazing pictorial evidence of MzGee's iconic fashion sense.

