Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.
Benedicta Gafah opts for a black gathered dramatic dress for her 29th birthday
Nothing should stop you from making a bold fashion statement on your birthday.
Actress Benedicta Gafah turns a year older today, September 1, 2021, and she is making a bold statement about it.
Like many celebrities, a birthday photoshoot is not something Benedicta is likely to skip.
She has released some photos on Instagram which has set tongues wagging in the entertainment industry.
Benedicta Gafah, as usual, is looking ageless and stunning. She seems to be ageing backwards as she rocks a black dress while posing by a car. Benedicta's dress was aesthetically pleasing featuring an enormous and dramatic shoulder, hourglass waist, and gathered hemline. She paired the couture gown with matching accessories and her hair pulled back into a low bun — showing off her traffic-stopping makeup.
Giving us her 'focused' signature pose, the actress captioned one of her posts, "Cheers to a good life, filled with wisdom, reasoning, intelligence, soft life and more wins."
Pulse.com.gh wishes the ever-gorgeous Benedicta Gafah a happy birthday.
